September 29 weather forecast: Fall is in full force with cooler day

(Wednesday, September 29, 2021) Fall is in full force this week!

We have more cool days and chilly nights coming up this week.

High pressure generally keeps us dry until later in the weekend.

High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep rain away for the most part this week.

A very weak cold front to the north may give us some extra cloud cover Wednesday night and Thursday.

But other than that it won’t be until later in the week when we’ll likely see rain again.

The coolest air we’ve felt in 4 months has returned.

‘Tis the season after all!

We’ll wake up to crisp, foggy mornings and enjoy cool but refreshing afternoons Wednesday through Saturday.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s and daytimes highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

By Sunday we are going to watch our next area of low pressure to emerge out of the Ohio Valley and spread rain showers our way.

It’s best to get your outdoor plans in on Saturday because it may be a little tough on Sunday. Next week appears to stay cool and unsettled with more chances of showers.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High near 60. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: NNE 4-8 mph.

Thursday: Clouds, some breaks of sun. High upper 50s. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Sunny. High around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High low 60s.

Sunday: Chance of scattered showers. High mid 60s.

Monday: Chance of scattered showers. High mid 60s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers. High mid 60s.