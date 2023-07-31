BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A retirement home is hosting three public meetings to promote safety and best practices for seniors.

Good Shepherd Fairview in Binghamton is hosting three senior safety seminars with the first called Shower and Stride.

The seminar will educate seniors on how to safeguard themselves while bathing, navigating the home, and overall walking safety.

Each session will feature physical therapists, and attendees can test their balance, and tour the facility.

One therapist, Carrie Shore, says that as we age, our brain may think we’re capable of something, when our bodies tell us otherwise.

Physical Therapist at Good Shepherd Fairview, Carrie Shore says, “So, we’re trying to focus on maybe some things that you can do in the home to increase the safety. Putting in grab bars, getting rid of those sorts of throw rugs, bath mats, and just being more aware of safety when you’re getting in and out of the tub. Just suggestions and things of that nature.”

Every event is free and open to the public. The first seminar will take place on August 31st from 10 to 11:30 in the morning at Good Shepherd’s campus, located at 80 Fairview Avenue in Binghamton.