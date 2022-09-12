CITY OF CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Drug Task Force assisted by Cortland County’s Sheriff’s Office, City Police, and New York State Police served a narcotics search warrant on September 7th at a residence located on Charles Street in the City of Cortland.

While executing the search warrant, officers located approximately 5.5 grams of crack cocaine, packaging material, scales, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency.

The Defendant, Brandon Gregory was arrested and taken to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for processing and to await arraignment.

Gregory was later arraigned in Cortland City Court and remanded to the Cortland County Jail with no bail.

Gregory is due back in Cortland City Court on September 21st at 11:15 A.M. for further proceedings.