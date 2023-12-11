BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A 3 day event geared toward exposing international entrepreneurs and business leaders to the battery and electronics ecosystem of Greater Binghamton has been canceled.

According to the SelectUSA Summit website, “Discover New York’s Southern Tier Innovation Hub: Visit the Future of Agri-Business and Next-Generation Manufacturing” was to have taken place June 18-20, 2024 at various locations in the Binghamton and Ithaca areas. The event was to have been hosted by the Leadership Alliance and the Center for International Business Acceleration or CIBA.

However, the Leadership Alliance tells NewsChannel 34 that a decision was made last week to cancel the event as some of the participants felt that the timing was not right. The Leadership Alliance says it hopes to pursue a similar event in the future.

A spokesperson for the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, which was listed online as a primary location for the event, says neither the Koffman nor Binghamton University played a role in supporting the event.

CIBA says it is pursuing an economic development agency partner in the hopes of still offering the agri-business track of the event.

The SelectUSA Summit bills itself as the highest profile event in the U-S dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment. In conjunction with the summit, 15 spinoff events were planned across the country showcasing various industries.