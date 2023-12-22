BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Security Mutual spent their last day in the office before the holiday break singing Christmas Carols.

Earlier today, employees at the Security Mutual building in downtown Binghamton came together in the main lobby. This has been on ongoing tradition for over 25 years.

Some employees brought their children and grandchildren to sing along with them.

Each caroler was given a kazoo to play along when they weren’t singing.

The carolers were accompanied by Angela Schwartz on the guitar, who’s an employee at Security Mutual and also active in the local theater community.

Senior Vice President of Security Mutual Dan Foley believes this holiday tradition is a great outlet for the team.

“It’s a busy time for us in our business here, so it’s good to get a little break and kind of break things up a little bit, give people a chance to belt out a song and have some fun,” said Foley.

Foley said this year’s caroling was a little different, since COVID, many employees have switched over to a hybrid work schedule.

He admitted they did not have rehearsals before today’s event but that it is more about bringing the employees together and celebrating together.