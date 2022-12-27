(WIVT/WBGH) – Today marks the second day of Kwanzaa, an African American holiday focused on unity and community.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 to provide Black Americans with an opportunity to celebrate their culture, heritage and history.

The holiday is centered around seven core principles, each with their own respective candles.

They are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

Each day, families light another candle and reflect on the principle for that day.

Ceremonial leader Diane Ramnarine-Singh says that the holiday is for everybody, not just for those from specific backgrounds or cultures.

Kwanzaa Ceremonial Leader Diane Ramnarine-Singh says, “Too many of the youth don’t know their history. They don’t know their background; they don’t know the struggles of their family and their ancestors. So, by getting them to understand Kwanzaa, can help start them to begin to realize, you’ve got a purpose in this world. You’re not just floating around, and those games are going to be there, but who are you in relation to the world?”

NewsChannel 34 was invited to join Ramnarine-Singh and her nine grandchildren at the home of Brenda Brown in Endwell for today’s celebration which also included Brown’s son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter and several friends.

15-year-old Jaqwel Vaughn says that the principles help him to reflect on and better understand his role in society, as well as how to make it better.

15-year-old Binghamton High School Student Jaqwel Vaughn says, “You’re not supposed to just forget about your past and stuff. You’re supposed to know about yourself, and this helps you know about yourself. Also, the principles, it gives me a path to go on. Some stronger morals and a stronger sense of what I want.”

Some of the symbols important to Kwanzaa include crops, specifically corn, to represent the children, as well as the unity cup for commemorating and giving thanks to African ancestors.

Whether you celebrate the holiday or not, Ramnarine-Singh says the seven principles relate to every one of us and can be used to determine if you are headed in the right direction.