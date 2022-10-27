JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force reports that a search warrant executed at a hotel in Johnson City resulted in an arrest for drugs.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a hotel located in Johnson City, NY. As a result of the search warrant investigators located approximately 43 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, 7 grams of Cocaine, and a Quantity of Fentanyl. Additionally, investigators seized drug paraphernalia items used in the sale and distribution of controlled substances. As a result of the investigation, Kaycee M Spawn DOB 5-9-82 was arrested and taken to the Johnson City Police Department and was processed on her charges. Spawn was then taken to the CAP to await arraignment and further action from the New York State Department of Community Supervision.

Spawn was charged with the following counts:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd Degree (4 counts)

Degree (4 counts) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4 th Degree (2 counts)

Degree (2 counts) Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (2 Counts)

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police Department.