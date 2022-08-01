ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 3rd from 7:00 to 8:30PM, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 701 West Main Street, Endicott, will be hosting Scottish musician, journalist, and activist, Pat Kane.

Kane has been working full time for over 40 years, in pubs, clubs, concerts, schools, colleges, and festivals.

He has played events from wakes to weddings, on both sides of the Atlantic, and is member of the band, West o’Clare.

The Summer Concert will include a free will offering in support of the Southern Tier Food Bank.

For more information contact the parish office at 607-748-7417.