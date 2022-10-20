VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Senator Chuck Schumer took a victory lap at Binghamton University today to celebrate BU’s big win in the Build Back Better challenge.

BU was one of only 21 proposals accepted by the federal government for economic development funding.

The university received over 63 million dollars to support New Energy New York, a battery manufacturing and innovation ecosystem centered around the Huron Campus in Endicott.

Schumer said he helped create and pass legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS act that are integral parts to developing this new battery infrastructure.

Schumer said, “All of these federal investments are going to be like a jolt of electricity that BInghamton needs to build on the regional challenge award, and supercharge their efforts through New Energy New York to power America’s battery future. I’m proud to have help make it happen, but even more importantly, I’m just excited.”

Schumer also invited Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alejandra Castillo to the university to show the Biden administration firsthand, the potential that our area has to offer.

The senator and assistant secretary joined the coalition for a round table discussion regarding plans moving forward.

Castillo said, “That grant is just a starting point. Now we’re going to attract private sector, philanthropy, non-profit organizations that are all going to converge, as the senator said, in this incredible region. And it’s this industry cluster that’s going to fuel, not only Binghamton, not only the U.S., but as the senator said before, even the world.”

Noble Prize laureate Stanley Whittingham said that the university has been in contact with companies in Britain and Germany regarding collaboration efforts moving forward.

Schumer and Castillo also took a tour of the Huron Campus while they were in town.