BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY, NY – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is among the dignitaries scheduled to visit Binghamton University on Thursday to congratulate the school on its victory in the federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

The Economic Development Administration announced last month that it would provide $63.7 million to help set up New Energy New York, a regional collaboration aimed at developing battery research and manufacturing in Greater Binghamton.

Schumer was a major supporter of New Energy New York’s winning bid.

Schumer will be joined by Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alejandra Castillo at the university’s Innovative Technologies Complex in Vestal.

The ITC is home to the labs of B.U. Chemistry Professor Stan Whittingham, winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize for Chemistry and inventor of the lithium ion battery.

Whittingham is also Director of the Northeast Center for Chemical and Energy Storage.

Much of the effort to create an energy storage ecosystem is centered around the Huron Campus in Endicott which was formerly home to IBM manufacturing plants.