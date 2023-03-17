BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Binghamton this afternoon and announced a major investment in our area’s childcare system.

Schumer announced that he has secured $750,000 of federal funding to expand affordable childcare throughout Broome County.

He says the funding will go directly to childcare deserts, specifically, to the Broome County Urban League to renovate their facilities and to strengthen their programming.

The funding is expected to create up to 475 new slots for toddler and after school childcare.

Schumer says that childcare is directly tied to boosting the economy, and by freeing up parents, it strengthens the workforce.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer says, “The two-parent family, where only one parent works is a great, great minority. And so, childcare is essential, essential. If it’s a single parent or its two parents and both working, what are you going to do?”

The Urban League says it plans on using the funds to renovate and expand its operations in Binghamton and Johnson City.

President and CEO of the Urban League, Jen Lesko says that the money will also be used to develop training programs for childcare staff.

Schumer says that the funding will provide childcare during non-traditional hours for those working jobs such as manufacturing.