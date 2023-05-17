Here are the results from the various school districts from around the area that have been reported to NewsChannel 34.

Afton Central School District

All resolutions passed and Justin Baciuska was elected to the Board of Education for a five-year term.

Binghamton City School District

Chenango Forks Central School District

BUDGET AND BOE RESULTS: The Budget has PASSED:

165 – YES

80 – NO

Board of Education Candidate (Unopposed): Brian Aukema Wins.

220 – YES

8 – WRITE IN

Chenango Valley Central School District

School Budget – Passed: Yes

# Votes Yes: 254

# Votes No: 62

Bus Bond Proposition – Passed: Yes

# Votes Yes: 260

# Votes No: 56

Fenton Free Library Levy Proposition – Passed: Yes

# Votes Yes: 262

# Votes No: 54

School Board Candidates:

Number of votes calculated for each candidate (two open seats: two 2-year term seats)

Patrick Doyle: 270 Votes (2-Year Term Seat)

Judith Mitrowitz: 273 Votes (2-Year Term Seat)

Proposed Budget Total: $45,950,583

Tax Levy Increase: 2.02%

Additional information can also be found at: http://www.cvcsd.stier.org/BudgetTaxInformation1.aspx

Greene Central School District

PROPOSITION 1: DISTRICT BUDGET:

Shall the Board of Education of the Greene Central School District be authorized to appropriate the sum of $31,580,370 to meet the estimated expenditures of the school year 2023-2024, and levy the necessary taxes thereof?

Yes – 199 (72%) No – 76

PROPOSITION 2: TRANSPORTATION & MAINTENANCE VEHICLE:

Shall the Greene Central School District, Chenango County, New York, be authorized to purchase two school buses, one van and one maintenance truck, including costs incidental thereto, at a total maximum estimated cost of Four Hundred Twenty One Thousand Four Hundred Ninety Six Dollars ($421,496), and that such sum shall be raised by the levy of a tax upon the taxable property of said School District to be collected in annual installments as provided by Section 416 of the Education Law; and in anticipation of such tax, obligations of said School District shall be issued?

Yes – 213 (77%) No – 63

PROPOSITION 3: MOORE MEMORIAL LIBRARY:

Shall the proposition be approved authorizing the Board of Education of the Greene Central School District to levy taxes annually in the amount of One Hundred Ninety-Eight Thousand Dollars ($198,000) and to pay over such monies to the trustees of the Moore Memorial Library for purposes of funding the Moore Memorial Library?

Yes – 213 (77%) No – 62

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBERS:

VOTE FOR TWO: The Board of Education candidates receiving the highest number of votes will be elected to three-year terms to fill the vacancies caused by the vacating terms of Nicholas Drew and Douglas Markham.

Samantha Howe – 100

Douglas Markham – 146 (2nd)

Emily Riggs – 155 (1st)

Maria McKown – 100

Harpursville Central School District

BUDGET

RESOLVED, that the Board of Education of Harpursville Central School District be and hereby is authorized to spend the sum of $23,018,438 for the 2023-2024 school year and levy the necessary tax therefore?

Yes 106

No 38

BUS

RESOLVED, that the Board of Education of the Harpursville Central School District, Broome and Chenango Counties, New York, is hereby authorized to purchase school buses, including incidental equipment and expenses in connection therewith, at a maximum estimated cost of $499,679.99 and that said amount, or so much thereof as may be necessary shall be raised by the levy of a tax upon the taxable property of said District and collected in annual installments as provided by Section 416 of the Education Law; and, in anticipation of such tax, obligations of said District shall be issued.

Yes 111

No 34

SCHOOL BOARD

Three year term (John Dattoria – formerly was Jessica Hartman’s 5 year term – has 3 years left) 5/17/23-6/30/2026

Judith Kochmanski 35

Tom Fargo 108

Five year term (Melissa Anderson, not seeking re-election) 7/1/2023-6/30/2028

Bernard Scott 98

Vicki Ann Hollister 43

Ithaca City School District

The preliminary results from the 2023 Ithaca City School District (ICSD) Budget Vote and School Board Election, as of 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, are listed below. These results are subject to verification. The ICSD Board of Education will meet to certify the results on Wednesday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m.

Proposition No. 1

Proposed 2023-2024 Annual District Budget

YES Votes: 2,395 NO Votes: 878

Proposition No. 2

Appropriation and Expenditure of Capital Reserve Funds

YES Votes: 2,643 NO Votes: 622

School Board Election

Candidate Votes For Joe Lonsky 599 Sean Eversley Bradwell 2,187 Katie Apker 2,154 Garrick Blalock 2,183 Christopher Malcolm 1,151 Patricia Wasyliw 1,127 Adam Krantweiss 2,121

Johnson City Schools

Johnson City Schools passes budget vote

The Johnson City Central School District passed its $68.5 million budget vote today with a tally of 358-177.

Voters approved Proposition #1 for the district to purchase two 66-passenger buses; one 66-passenger electric bus and one Suburban with a tally of 363-195.

Board Trustee Stephen Barrows ran unopposed to fill one open 5-year term board seat.

Maine-Endwell Central School District

2023 School Budget PASSED (459/125)

2023 Bus Purchase PASSED (474/100)

2023 Repair Reserve PASSED (461/113)

BOE:

Lindsay Stanton, elected to her second term, and a new board of education member, Kathy Baker.

Marathon Central School District

2023-24 School Budget

Yes- 332

No- 117

Bus Proposition

Yes- 348

No- 103

Board Members Elected

Richard Stearns – 316

Chelsea Skinner – 276

Lucas Baker – 237

Owego Apalachin Central School District

Voters in the Owego Apalachin Central School District on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, voted to approve the district’s proposed 2023-2024 school budget of $56,776,269.

The budget had a tax levy increase of 0.00 percent.

The final vote was:

Yes: 851

No: 358

In a second proposition, voters approved the purchase of 5 school buses by the following count:

Yes: 893

No: 306

Three Board of Education Candidates elected for three seats were:

Michael Aubel, Jessica Silvanic, and Joseph Palladino

Votes Per Candidate

Michael Aubel: 647

Jessica Silvanic: 597

Joseph Palladino: 593

Stacey Riegel: 434

Kathie Rollison: 412

Dan Whippo: 371

Elda Capuni-Lemmon: 342

Voters approved the additional taxpayer funding for the Apalachin Public Library.

Yes: 810

No: 391

Sidney Central School District

Voters in the Sidney Central School District approved the district’s proposed 2023-24 budget of $31,304,858 by a vote of 126-21.

Three seats were up for the Board of Education. Incumbents Jason Miller (131 votes), Marisa Orezzoli (130 votes), and Amanda Finch (126 votes) were reelected.

“We want to thank the Sidney Central School District community for their continued support of our school and students,” Sidney CSD Superintendent Eben Bullock said. “This budget allows us to maintain our programs and we appreciate the confidence voters put in our district, teachers, and students.”

Finally, voters also approved the budget for the Sidney Memorial Public Library, passing it with a vote of 130-16. Nancy Hornung (132 votes), Emelinda Gronwall (127 votes), and Pamela Gilbert (121 votes) were elected to the board. The library budget is mandated by law to be on the ballot, but is not part of the district budget.

Spencer-Van Etten Central School District

Budget Vote: Passed 164-82

Elected Board Members: Peter Johanns, Heidi Mouillesseaux-Kunzman, Don Johnson

Susquehanna Valley School District

Voters in the Susquehanna Valley School District have approved a $43.3 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The vote was 278-65. Voters also approved a bus purchase proposition 282-62. Incumbent school board members Mary Haskell and Kelly Howe were re-elected to new three-year terms. Haskell received 294 votes, Howe received 264 votes.

Union-Endicott

The Union-Endicott Budget Vote results are as follows:

Proposition 1 Budget Vote: YES=487 NO=187

Proposition 2 Buses: YES=502 NO=169

Proposition 3 Capital Reserve: YES=505 NO=166

Board Candidates: two seats open with two candidates running

Lou Ferraro=516 Glenn McIver=526

Walton Central School District

Voters in the Walton Central School District went to the polls Tuesday, May 16 and approved the proposed 2023-24 budget of $24,233,793.

The final budget vote was:

Yes: 169

No: 69

“Thank you to the Walton Central School District community for supporting the budget,” Walton Superintendent Dr. Michael MacDonald said. “We appreciate the continued support of our students and staff. This allows us to maintain our programming and continues to give our students the best opportunities.”

Voters also elected two members to the Board of Education. The final tally was as follows:

M. Graydon Dutcher: 183

Kevin Verweire: 148

Voters also approved a proposition to lease three new buses for five years, at a net cost of no greater than $463,500. The final tally on that vote was:

Yes: 171

No: 68

Also decided was the William B. Ogden Free Library budget. That was passed by a final tally of 160-79. The library budget is voted on via the school budget because of state law; however, it is not part of the district budget

Waverly Central School District

ELECTION OF (1) MEMBERS TO THE BOARD OF EDUCATION:

Kristi Zimmer 9 253 votes

Write In Votes 9 votes

The New Board of Education Member is Kristi Zimmer

PROPOSITION I – APPROVED

Resolved that Waverly Central School District approve a budget of $38,148,058 to meet estimated expenditures of the District for the coming 2023-2024 school year?

VOTES CAST: 262 Yes 65 No

PROPOSITION II – APPROVED

Shall the Board of Education be authorized to enter an installment contract and possible purchase of three 66-passenger buses for an annual cost not to exceed $120,000 per year for a maximum of five years for the leasing and financing of the buses? The source of the funds shall be a tax upon the taxable property of the district to be levied and collected in annual installments in such years and in such amounts as may be determined by the Board of Education.|

VOTES CAST: 191 Yes 55 No

Whitney Point Central School District

Budget vote PASSED- 184/70

School Vehicle vote PASSED 182/72

Capital Reserve Fund Vote PASSED 182/71

BOE:

3-year terms: Molly Willis (175), Thomas Tasber (170), Thomas McGrath (164)

1-year term: Erik Sculley (152)

Windsor Central School District

Voters approved the 2023-24 Windsor CSD budget by a vote of 433-193. Also, Rhea Deyo and Tom Starley were elected to the Windsor CSD Board of Education.