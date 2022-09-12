OTSEGO COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An investigation regarding the theft of numerous catalytic converters reported in Otsego County has resulted in the arrest of 39-year-old Joshua Dresser of Schenevus, New York.

Dresser was arrested on September 7th and processed at SP Oneonta and was released on appearance tickets.

The investigation revealed that Dresser cut off and stole catalytic converters from vehicles from numerous locations.

Dresser has been charged with the following felonies in three separate towns:

In the Town of Milford: Two counts of Auto Stripping in the first degree, one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree, and three counts of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.

In the Town of Worcester: One count of Auto Stripping in the first degree, one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree, and three counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree.

In the Town of Maryland: One Count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree, two counts of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, One count of Criminal Mischief in the third degree, and one count of Auto Stripping in the first degree.

Dresser is scheduled to appear in the Worcester Town Court on October 4th, the Milford Town Court on October 11th, and the Maryland Town Court on October 18th.