TODAY:

Cloudy conditions today with rounds of scattered rain showers moving through. An isolated thunderstorm is possible this afternoon. Winds will be breezy today out of the south which will help temperatures reach well above average.

TONIGHT:

Dry weather returns tonight but we stay mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

We stay dry into Friday but cloudy. This cloud cover on Friday is ahead of our next system on Saturday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Temperatures early Saturday will support the potential for a wintry mix in the early morning hours. Throughout the morning, we quickly warm up and see a transition to just rain showers. A light glazing of ice is possible on Saturday morning, especially in higher elevations. We dry out by Sunday with broken cloud cover. A mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a slight chance for showers but the better opportunity for showers arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves through.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

