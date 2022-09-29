JOHNSON CITY, NY – People living in downtown Johnson City will need to find a new place for groceries as a discount supermarket is closing.

The Save A Lot on Main Street is going out of business this weekend.



The franchise grocery store was opened 10 years ago by Jim and Roberta Douglas.



Jim tells NewsChannel 34 that their month-to-month lease was not renewed.



He says the closing is bittersweet as they’ll miss their loyal customers and employees who they’ve treated as family.



However, he says it’s been a struggle as they were lead to believe that the business district was on the verge of major revitalization yet more storefronts have closed over the past decade.



Douglas says many of his customers who walk will have a difficult time finding groceries.



He says whatever isn’t sold when they close will be donated to the nearby Saint James Church food pantry.