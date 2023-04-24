BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Salvation Army on Washington Street in Binghamton says it too has seen an increase in the number of people needing food.

Salvation Army’s kitchen and food pantry has been running for multiple decades now.

Throughout the pandemic, the kitchen started distributing pre-packaged meals that include a protein, vegetable, bread, and dessert if they have it.

The Corp Officer at the Salvation Army, Joseph Hansen says now that COVID restrictions have eased up, they want to return to the sit-down dinner format.

He says the funding from the Full Plate Project helps keep the doors and kitchen open to provide food to those who otherwise, may not know when they will get their next meal.

Captain Joseph Hansen, the Core Officer at the Salvation Army of Binghamton says, “Their funding allows us to help parents make the decision between paying rent and getting food. Makes that decision between paying their utilities or do I get food? With children going hungry, and the affects of hunger, we’re just happy that we are able to provide that food.”

The United Way says that 52% of children enrolled in Broome County public schools are eligible for a free or reduced-price lunch, and that one in six children face hunger in the Southern Tier.

The Salvation Army is still offering its weekly hot, take-out meals, as well as groceries, clothing and other items from the pantry.