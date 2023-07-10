VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Meanwhile, the third legal dispensary in Broome County opened last week, this one in Vestal.

Sacred Bloom Dispensary officially opened at 4:20 p.m. on Friday at 1308 Vestal Parkway East.

Owner Todd Hartman has operated several retail smoke shops across the state.

He says he applied for the dispensary license over a year and half ago and was accepted in January.

Hartman says Sacred Bloom has an educational center, where vendors can come in and talk to customers about the process from seed to sale.

New York now has just under twenty legal dispensaries, and Hartman says that all of the products in his store were grown and processed in the state.

CEO of Sacred Bloom, Todd Hartman says, “Today is the most exciting day of my life. I’ve always wanted to have a cannabis store. I’ve been selling cannabis accessories for twenty-five years, and finally, New York State has made it legal to sell cannabis.”

Hartman says all of the products have been tested and approved by the state. Some of which, include flower, edibles, topicals, concentrates and more.

Pete Shafer is the co-owner of Nanticoke Farms in Endicott.

Shafer grows and sells marijuana to the dispensary and says that the weed industry has kept his farm busy.

“Typically, we’re just a seasonal garden center, and now we can kind of establish our business year-round, cultivating this new and exciting crop. So, it’s great to have an opportunity to have a place to retail it as well in our community.”

Shafer says the store sells Nanticoke’s flower, pre rolls and disposable vapes.

If you are new to cannabis and may not know what works for you, one of the “budtenders” can explain the ins and outs of each product.

Sacred Bloom is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.