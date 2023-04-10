BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The forecast continues to look rosy for the home opener of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Game time is almost 24 hours away with sunshine and 70 degree temperatures predicted.

Last week, fans got a chance to meet the new crop of players at the annual Meet the Ponies dinner at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton.

Participants had the opportunity to get pictures and autographs and learn more about the upcoming season.

General Manger J.B. Bayne says it’s great to have more interaction between the team and its fans following the restrictions of the pandemic.

“The New York Mets trust us with their top prospects. This community really embraces all of them. It’s so important for them to get out here, for people to see who they are, and especially after the past couple of years, getting them out in the community is really important.”

The Ponies will be looking for some home cooking on their return to Rumbletown having gone 0-3 in their opening series in Portland, Maine.

They take on the Somerset Patriots, the AA affiliate of the New York Yankees in a 6 game series.

First pitch for tomorrow is scheduled for 6:35.

The weather is only expected to improve throughout the week with game times of 6:05 Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 1:05 on Saturday and Sunday.

You can purchase tickets online at milb.com/binghamton/tickets.