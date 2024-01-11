BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Community members will be able to say “I love you” to that special someone this Valentine’s Day with help from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Rowdy and Ruby, the Minor League Baseball team’s beloved mascots, are offering a special Valentine’s Day package.

With a “Rowdy-Gram” or “Ruby-Gram”, individuals will be able to send their loved ones an in-person visit from either mascot as well as a bouquet of roses, a box of chocolates, and four Reserved Grandstand tickets to a 2024 Rumble Ponies game.

Rowdy-Grams and Ruby-Grams are on sale now and are expected to sell out quickly. The packages cost $100 and can be delivered at home, work, or even at school.

A staff member from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be on hand to take pictures and a keepsake photo will be sent to your email as well.

Rowdy and Ruby with deliver the grams on Valentine’s Day. Deliveries must be made within a 20-mile radius of Mirabito Stadium, located at 211 Henry Street in Binghamton.