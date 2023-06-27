BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies announced Tuesday that attendance for the 2023 season is up 52% compared with this point in the season in 2022.

The Rumble Ponies report that 77,636 fans have attended games at Mirabito Stadium this year.

The New York Mets Double-A affiliate has played 30 home games so far in 2023.

Fans have been treated to a 17-13 home record from the Ponies this season.

Home highlights include a rehab start from 3-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, Justin Verlander, and a special appearance by Mets and Yankees legend, Darryl Strawberry.

The Rumble Ponies return home on Wednesday, June 28, to open a 6-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats.