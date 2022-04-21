ENDICOTT, NY – Former New York City Mayor and former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to visit Endicott on Sunday for a rally to support his son Andrew’s campaign for New York Governor.

The younger Giuliani is holding his first official rally of his campaign at George W. Johnson Park on Oak Hill Avenue on the village’s Northside at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump aide, has made previous visits to Endicott including a stop at En-Joie Golf Course duting the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open last July.

In a news release, Andrew Giuliani states, ““Endicott is an important part of New York’s history as a hub of business and industry. I have been to Endicott three times since announcing my candidacy and I’m looking forward to hosting our first Giuliani rally here on Sunday. Making New York Great Again will involve every New Yorker from all 62 counties, and with our plan to revitalize New York, I envision another chapter of success and innovation in the Southern Tier.”

According to a John Zogby Strategy poll from April 10th, Giuliani was leading a field of 4 candidates slightly with 29.1% of support among Republican voters, compared to 27.8% for Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, 15.2% for former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and 10.5% for businessman Harry Wilson.

17.4% remained undecided.

Trump has yet to endorse any of the candidates in the race.