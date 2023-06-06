BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several non-profit organizations in the Greater Binghamton Area are rising to the challenge of creating the tastiest animal-themed treat for the 2023 Ross Park Zoo Sundae Safari on Saturday, June 10th from 5-7 p.m.

Teams from Fairview Recovery Services, Faith in Action Volunteers, Greater Opportunities of Broome & Chenango, Inc., Life Choices Center and Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network will set up at animal habitats throughout the zoo to dish up their creations based on the animals around them.

For example, a team near the Lemurs may come up with a sundae sporting fudge swirls to mimic the Lemurs’ lovely tails while a team near the African Penguins could come up with a “penguin parfait”.

Members of the public attending this fanciful, fudgy fundraiser can

vote for their favorite frozen creation.

Those who purchase one of the first 500 tickets will receive a reusable, color changing souvenir bowl.

Proceeds from this event benefit the programs at Ross Park Zoo while the participating agencies are competing for tickets to the upcoming Illumination for Conservation lantern festival at the

zoo.

Ticket Prices Include:

$15 per-person General Admission

$10 for Zoo Members

Children age 2 and under are admitted free.

You can purchase tickets here.