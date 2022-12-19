BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – As the days get colder and colder, we tend to stay inside more, but for some Binghamton residents, the freezing temperatures is when they are the most comfortable.

The Ross Park Zoo is reminding the community that the facilities do not close for the Winter despite what the public perception may be.

Beginning Monday, December 26th, the Zoo will be open daily from 10 to 4 p.m. with last admission at 3 p.m.

Winter admission prices are $7 a person and will be in effect through March 31st.

Executive Director of the Zoo, Phil Ginter says that many of the animals are actually more active during the winter months, as they hail from more temperate climates.

Executive Director of the Ross Park Zoo, Phil Ginter says, “many of the animals that we house here at the zoo are from colder climates, northern climates. So our red pandas, our snow leopard, amur leopard, all of them thrive during the colder weather so it’s a great opportunity to come out and see the animals in a different light interacting in some different ways.”

Ginter says that there are patio heaters set up around the park for people to warm up and adds that guests can always visit the New World Tropics building for a taste of summer.

The two exhibits that are moved indoors for the winter months include the African Penguins and Howler Monkeys.

And coming up on January 1st is First Hike.

A national initiative to get people up and active in the new year.

For more information about upcoming events and scheduling, visit the zoo’s website https://rossparkzoo.org/