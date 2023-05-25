BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Ross Park Zoo received major funding to improve accessibility for its visitors and the animals, and just in time for its grand opening weekend.

The Zoo announced that Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo secured $250,000 for renovation projects.

The funding created extensive upgrades to the facilities in the Wolf Woods portion of the park, including new insulation, new walls, flooring, and ramps for a more comfortable, year-round experience.

The executive director of the park, Phil Ginter says that they are nearing their 150th anniversary, and there is a lot of fun planned for this summer.

Ginter says, “Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we’ll be celebrating our 148th grand opening for the season. We have bounce houses and magicians, and a special concert Saturday afternoon featuring some really cool up-cycled musical instruments.”

The funding also went to improve the viewing experience in the Cinereous vulture exhibit, the bearcat habitat, and the Cats of Asia building.

The Ross Park Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with last admission at 3p.m.

All of the activities for its grand opening weekend are included in general admission, which is $9 for people 12 and older.