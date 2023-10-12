BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Cornell Cooperative Extension held a free event in Rec Park to start the school year with a bang, and get Binghamton students and their families engaged in the community.

CCE’s after school program called, RootED hosted “We Are RootED” on Monday.

The after-school program, specific to Binghamton City Schools, focuses on STEAM education which includes Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

Several organizations tabled at the event, some were catered towards the parents and others were more fun for the kids.

A program educator at CCE Dakota Latham says that it’s just as important for the parents and families to learn about available resources as it is for the kids to get engaged.

Lead Program Educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension, Dakota Latham says, “We really want to show the kids in our community a nice safe environment to be in. Also, our program does focus a little bit, somewhat on jobs in the area and different STEAM based jobs. So by being able to table with the organizations, although the adults in the family can get the information from them, it also can spark future career interests.”

The two biggest hits were hands on activities such as creating your own bird feeder, and making homemade ice cream.

Latham says that RootED will start its after school program on Monday, and families interested can contact their respective Binghamton City School to get more information.