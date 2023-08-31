BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of Binghamton’s most famous former residents is being honored with a free, two-day conference at the Bundy Museum this weekend.

The Bundy is hosting the Rod Serling Legacy Conference tomorrow at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 11.

The event will feature guest speakers, show old Twilight Zone clips, and invite the public into Serling’s exhibit in the museum which is home to over 2,000 archived items from Serling’s past.

Rod Serling historian Mike Pipher says there people are coming from other states and even from Canada to be at the event.

The Historian at the Bundy Museum, Mike Pipher says, “Rod Serling is by far the biggest, I mean, Twilight Zone plays everywhere in the world, probably every day somewhere in the world. Second to I Love Lucy. It’s been a hard sell to promote Rod Serling in Broome County.”

The event is free and features a different activity every hour.

Including reviewing old time radio interviews with Serling, a live question and answer session, and watching full Twilight Zone episodes.

Guests will be able to purchase lunch at the event, and while you’re eating, Pipher has made, what he calls, a difficult trivia game to see who the die-hard Twilight Zone fans are.

A statue of Serling has been commissioned for $85,000 and will put up in Recreation Park in Binghamton sometime next year.