VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Rockefeller Center’s iconic holiday landmark has officially been chopped down at a Vestal home.

Crews cut down the 80-foot-tall, approximately 12-ton, 43-foot-in-diameter Norway Spruce as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

After its removal, it was hoisted by a huge crane onto a 115-foot-long trailer. The tree will be kept in a secure storage location as it awaits its arrival to New York City.

A flatbed truck will bring the spruce into Manhattan on November 11 before it is put into place by a crane at Rockefeller Center.

The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is donated by the McGinley family..

The homeowner, Jackie McGinely says that it’s been a bittersweet process saying goodbye to the tree, but it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that will impact so many people, even beyond our community.

Homeowner, Jackie McGinley says, “It’s about the memories we all made here. And also, the memories that we’re giving to millions of people in Rockefeller Center. Even though we’re going to grieve the loss of this tree, let’s all remember the time we had with it. And, what it’s going to mean to so many people.”