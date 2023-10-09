DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kimberly Anthony, a 35-year-old Rochester woman, died in a crash in the Town of Dryden on Saturday, Oct. 7, as the vehicle she was riding in hit a tree on West Malloryville Road.

New York State Police were called to the crash around 9:45 a.m. and saw the vehicle had been driving northbound on Fall Creek Road and then veered off the road, striking a tree on West Malloryville Road.

The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Cora-Su Brooks of Groton, and the front seat passenger, 29-year-old Rochelle Landon of Ithaca, were both taken to Upstate Hospital following the crash.

Brooks is in fair condition, and Landon is in critical condition as of 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, according to Upstate Hospital.

Anthony was the backseat passenger, according to NYSP.

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing, State Police say.