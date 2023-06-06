BINGHAMTON, NY (W9VT/WBGH) – Rob Schneider comes to the Broome County Forum Theatre on October 7th at 7 p.m.

Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter and director. A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films, television and continues his worldwide standup tour.

Schneider can currently be seen performing around the United States on his stand-up comedy tour and in DADDY DAUGHTER TRIP which he directed, stars in and produced.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and at the Mirabito Box Office located at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.