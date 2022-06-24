The Supreme Court has made several major changes this week, one of which is that New York’s concealed carry law was deemed unconstitutional.

The Conceal Carry law used to require New Yorkers to have proper cause to get a license.

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate, Rob Astornio says that the criminals who have been committing gun violence are illegal gun owners.

He says that this is less a gun control issue and more-so a criminal control issue.

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Rob Astorino says, “They realized that this was a constitutional issue. And some people may not particularly like guns, but that doesn’t abolish the Bill of Rights. And now, instead of being defenseless, people will have that right, and liberal judges or politicians can’t just say, you can have one and you can’t have one. That’s not what was in the Bill of Rights.”

The New York State Gubernatorial Primaries will take place this upcoming Tuesday, June 28th.

Astorino’s opponents include Andrew Giuliani, Lee Zeldin, and Harry Wilson.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.