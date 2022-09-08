BINGHAMTON, NY – A road construction project on Oak Street in Binghamton brought traffic to a stand still this morning as the high school started its new school year.

What is typically a highly congested block at drop-off time was made even worse by the presence of construction equipment.

This is not the first time that road work has coincided with opening day outside of a Binghamton school.

Several years ago, the city opted to tear up College Street in front of Horace Mann Elementary just as the school year was beginning.