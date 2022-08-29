BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican State Senate candidate Rich David was touring the Avenue in Endicott today, checking in with business owners about their concerns.

NewsChannel 34 tagged along as David visited with Endicott Performing Arts Center Artistic Director Pat Foti and Endicott Florist owner Mike Packs.

David, who spent 8 years as Binghamton Mayor before being term limited, is running in the newly redrawn 52nd State Senate seat which now includes western Broome County, including Binghamton, along with Cortland and Tompkins Counties.

The former Mayor said his 3 major issues in the campaign are public safety, inflation and his desire to see an end to one-party rule in Albany by the Democrats.

David said he wants to bring the same revitalization that’s occurred in downtown Binghamton to Cortland, Ithaca and small towns and villages in the district.

“If I could do it in Binghamton, I can do it in municipalities across the 52nd Senate District. I know how to get results and get things done. It starts with talking with business owners and residents about what the needs are in their respective community. That’s what we’re here doing today.”

David spoke with Foti about public safety concerns along Washington Avenue, both real and perceived, as well as E-PAC’s long wait for state funding that is supposed to pay for its new LED marquee that was installed 6 months ago.

Packs also expressed concerns over crime in the business district, complaining about drug paraphernalia being regularly found in the alley way behind the Avenue.

David found out who his Democratic opponent will be in November last week following the primary. He’ll face former Binghamton City Councilwoman Lea Webb.

You can watch Jim Ehmke’s entire interview with David below.