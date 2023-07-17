OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – House brewed beers and cocktails make their way to Owego with the re-branding of a local brewery.

Hop Head Brewery had its ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate its transition to a brewery. The family owned business has been around for 5 years and was previously the “Sugar Maple Café.”

7 months ago the owners decided to reinvent themselves and their menu.

The menu now features house brewed beers, New York State seltzers, ciders, wine, beer cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages as well as breakfast lunch and dinner.

The owners are couple Jenna and Aaron Fairfield, and believe what sets them apart from other brewery’s is their complex and intricate way they make their beers.

Owners Jenna and Aaron Fairfield say, “A lot of the brewery’s you hear like ‘oh well they added cookies to it, to get a cookie flavor’. Where like I did a gingerbread one and instead of putting cookies in it I had all the ingredients raw and would make the cookie so the flavor of the beer came out more complex and with more layers and things like that so we’re trying to use raw material than a flavoring.”

Aaron says that Hop Head is in the perfect location for customers to stop in before traveling to Ithaca or the Finger Lakes.

For now Hop Head beer is only sold in house, however the brewery has a canning machine, so when you visit you can get drinks canned to go.

Hop Head Brewery is located at 711 New York 17-C Owego, look up Hop Head Brewery on Facebook.