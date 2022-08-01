ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Rheonix Inc. will be opening a new laboratory, offering low-cost COVID-19 PCR testing.

Rheonix Laboratories is permitted by New York State to provide COVID-19 PCR testing and results, and will be partnering with organizations, including pharmacies, schools, long-term care facilities and county and municipal health departments, to provide low-cost testing to their populations.

The testing program enables seamless registration, sample collection and testing for individuals and organizations.

The reliable rapid testing is highly sensitive and detects all Coronavirus variants, including Omicron subvariants.

Individuals can register through an online portal and digitally view test results within 24 hours.

To learn more or schedule a COVID-19 PCR test, visit rheonixlabs.com.

Organizations interested in learning more about Rheonix Laboratories’ COVID-19 Testing Program and partnership opportunities should email sales@rheonixlabs.com.