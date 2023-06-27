ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A former Endicott karate instructor is headed back to prison for hiring a man to burn down the home of his former in-laws.

A Broome County jury found 51 year-old David Rexer guilty of conspiracy.



One year ago, Rexer met with an undercover cop and gave him a $400 down payment for supplies to set fire to a home on South Street in Endicott. The couple who lives there are the grandparents of his children.



Rexer, who was represented by attorney Douglas Walter Drazen, was initially indicted on conspiracy to commit murder and attempted arson.



Last September, Rexer turned down a plea deal that would have had him plead guilty to attempted arson in exchange for a 12 year sentence.



In the end, he was convicted of the lesser charge of conspiracy and faces 1 and a third to 4 years when sentenced.



Rexer is already a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to rape in 2011 after Endicott Police accused him of carrying on a sexual relationship with a 16 year-old girl who was a student and employee of his at the Rexer’s Karate and Fitness Center on Washington Avenue.