ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A former Endicott karate instructor has been arraigned on charges of hiring someone to burn down the home of an Endicott couple.

According to a grand jury indictment, 51 year-old David Rexer wanted to murder a 68 year-old woman and her 70 year-old husband by setting their home on South Street on fire.



Rexer allegedly met with his co-conspirator on June 28th in the Town of Maine and offered him between $1,000 and $2,000 to commit the crime.



According to the indictment, Rexer also provided another co-conspirator with a $400 down payment, arson materials and photographs of the home.



Rexer had previously been in a relationship with the couple’s daughter and they are the grandparents of his children.

In 2011, Rexer plead guilty to rape after Endicott Police accused him of carrying on a sexual relationship with a 16 year-old girl who was a student and employee of his at the Rexer’s Karate and Fitness Center on Washington Avenue in Endicott.



The grand jury indicted Rexer on two counts of conspiracy and one count of attempted arson but did not include an attempted murder charge that the Broome County Special Investigations Unit had lodged against him when he was arrested back in June.