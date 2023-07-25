BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Homemade Italian food, drinks, and festivities returns to Binghamton to celebrate the area’s biggest bazaar.

Saint Mary of the Assumption’s church in Binghamton is hosting its annual bazaar on August 11th and 12th.

The tradition has been running for over a century and falls on the same weekend as the Feast of the Assumption of Mary.

After morning mass, parishioners will process from the church to kickoff the festivities.

The bazaar features homemade Italian favorites including Pasta Fagioli, meatball sandwiches, spinach sandwiches, gnocchi, pizza fritte, and more.

Bazaar Organizer, Renee Cramer says, “Its pretty much the same. We kind of keep it the same because we like our traditions, and it works, you’re right. After one hundred years, I think we kind of know a little bit of what we’re doing. But it is, its a good time for all.”

The Bazaar features live local musicians on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.

There will be a beer tent, wine bar, games of chance, and kids activities.

The bazaar starts on Friday, August 11th from 5 to 10 p.m. and finishes up on Saturday from 4 to 10 at 152 Hawley Street in Binghamton.