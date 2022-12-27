WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – COVID disrupted it for a couple of years, but a small-town celebration is excited to return to ring in the New Year.

Windsor Partners is hosting its 10th First Knight event throughout the Town and Village on New Year’s Eve.

Many local churches and businesses will be opening their doors to the public for an alcohol-free, family-friendly evening to launch us into 2023.

There will be eleven venues throughout Windsor, each with a different theme and different activities taking place at each one.

Kopernik will set-up its portable planetarium, there will be juggling, indoor snowball fights, balloon sculptures, horse and carriage rides, bingo, trivia, live music, free food, and much more.

The Director of First Knight, Elaine Card says that everything is absolutely free, and anyone is invited.

Director of First Knight Elaine Card says, “But it is a wonderful opportunity for people to reunite here in our community and surrounding communities after being isolated for so long and going through such a difficult time for everyone. My granddaughter said to me, grandma please, please do First Knight.”

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a chicken and biscuit dinner at the Lighthouse Community Church, and all of the venues will open at 7.

Parking is available at Windsor High School, where there will also be a shuttle that will drive you to whichever venue you prefer.

There will be a drawing at the end of the night and one attendee will win a 65-inch television.

To cap off the night, everyone will get a noise maker, and celebrate the countdown to the new year together.

To find a detailed list of the entertainment, as well as the scheduling for each venue, visit http://www.firstknight.org/.

The sponsors for the event include: Windsor Partners Incorporated, Williams Energy, Northland Power/Bluestone, Coughlin & Gerhart LLC, Adams Cable Service, Windsor Lions Club, Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home, Newspaper Publishers LLC, Suzie’s Hair Salon, and Acclaim Insurance Agency.