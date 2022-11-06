(WIVT/WBGH) – Early voting wraps up this evening, as we are just two days away from the November elections.

Republican Candidate for Assembly District 123 Sophia Resciniti placed her vote at the old Ruby Tuesday location in the Oakdale Commons this afternoon.

Resciniti was joined by her father and her husband Paul. She says that voting feels special, as her father immigrated the family here from Greece.

Resciniti feels confident about the work her campaign has done.

She says she has knocked on thousands of doors, and everyone says the same thing, enough is enough, it’s time for change.

Candidate for New York STate Assembly, Sophia Resciniti says, “He is one of those, as are so many of us, who have put their blood and sweat into this community, and this country. And he is actually a lifelong Democrat, but he too believes that it is time for a change, enough is enough, and for me, that is humbling to see my dad, from where we came from a small village in Greece to actually be here together with him to cast a vote today.”

After voting, she made her way to the back parking lot of the mall, where there was a Republican rally featuring Fred Akshar, Lee Zeldin, Rich David, and Marc Molinaro.

Resciniti faces 18-year incumbent Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo in the race for Assembly District 123.