A Binghamton City Councilwoman is preparing a run for the New York State Assembly seat currently held by Donna Lupardo.



Sophia Resciniti filed with New York State as a candidate for the 123rd Assembly District earlier this month.

Her announcement sets up a potential Republican primary with Robin Alpaugh who is currently Director of Operations for State Senator Fred Akshar.

Resciniti has served twice on Council, having first been appointed to represent the far Westside of the city following a vacancy, and then later winning a rematch election for her current term which began in 2020.

Last year, she served as City Council President.

Resciniti is a social worker at Binghamton University, her husband Paul owns Resciniti Dry Cleaners and together they have 4 children.

She tells NewsChannel 34 that she is beyond excited for the opportunity to represent the urban core of Broome County in Albany.

She plans a formal announcement for next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Alpaugh will make his official campaign launch this Friday.

Lupardo previously released a statement saying that she is looking forward to running for her 10th term next November.