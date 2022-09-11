ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – It is a moment in time when many Americans who are old enough can tell you where they were twenty-one years ago when they found out that a plane had crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.

Nineteen terrorists from al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing two of the planes into the upper floors of the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The Twin Towers ultimately collapsed because of the damage sustained from the impacts and the resulting fires. After learning about the other attacks, passengers on the fourth hijacked plane, Flight 93, fought back, and the plane was crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania about 20 minutes by air from Washington, D.C.

The attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 nations: 2,753 people were killed in New York; 184 people were killed at the Pentagon, and 40 people were killed on Flight 93.

Of those who perished during the initial attacks and the subsequent collapses of the towers, 343 were New York City firefighters, 23 were New York City police officers and 37 were officers at the Port Authority.

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11, 2001: (SEPTEMBER 11 RETROSPECTIVE) A firefighter breaks down after the World Trade Center buildings collapsed September 11, 2001 after two hijacked airplanes slammed into the twin towers in a terrorist attack. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The hijacked Flight 11 was crashed into floors 93 to 99 of the North Tower at 8:46 a.m. The hijacked Flight 175 struck floors 77 to 85 of the South Tower 17 minutes later at 9:03 a.m. When the towers were struck between 16,400 and 18,000 people were in the WTC complex. Of those, the vast majority were able to be evacuated safely. As they rushed out first responders rushed in trying to save those still trapped or injured.

The fires from the impacts were intensified by the planes’ burning jet fuel. They weakened the steel support trusses, which attached each of the floors to the buildings’ exterior walls. Along with the initial damage to the buildings’ structural columns, this ultimately caused both towers to collapse. The five other buildings in the WTC complex were also destroyed because of damage sustained when the Twin Towers fell.

The collapse of the buildings left the site devastated. Thousands of volunteers came to Ground Zero to help with the rescue, recovery, and clean-up efforts, and on May 30, 2002, the last piece of WTC steel was ceremonially removed.

There are thousands of other victims who live with the effects of that day. Many have since died due to illnesses and injuries sustained on September 11th. Surviving family members and friends continue to mourn the loss of loved ones.

There is a more detailed list of that day’s events below the list of victims, and an interactive timeline of the events of that day.

List of Victims

World Trade Center Gordon M Aamoth, Jr Edelmiro Abad Maria Rose Abad Andrew Anthony Abate Vincent Abate Laurence Christopher Abel William F Abrahamson Richard Anthony Aceto Jesus Acevedo Rescand Heinrich Bernhard Ackermann Paul Acquaviva Donald LaRoy Adams Patrick Adams Shannon Lewis Adams Stephen George Adams Ignatius Udo Adanga Christy A Addamo Terence E Adderley, Jr Sophia Buruwad Addo Lee Allan Adler Daniel Thomas Afflitto Emmanuel Akwasi Afuakwah Alok Agarwal Mukul Kumar Agarwala Joseph Agnello David Scott Agnes Brian G Ahearn Jeremiah Joseph Ahern Joanne Marie Ahladiotis Shabbir Ahmed Terrance Andre Aiken Godwin Ajala Gertrude M Alagero Andrew Alameno Margaret Ann Alario Gary M Albero Jon Leslie Albert Peter Alderman Jacquelyn Delaine Aldridge David D Alger Sarah Ali-Escarcega Ernest Alikakos Edward L Allegretto Eric Allen Joseph Ryan Allen Richard Dennis Allen Richard Lanard Allen Christopher E Allingham Janet M Alonso Arturo Alva-Moreno Anthony Alvarado Antonio Javier Alvarez Victoria Alvarez-Brito Telmo E Alvear Cesar Amoranto Alviar Tariq Amanullah Angelo Amaranto James M Amato Joseph Amatuccio Christopher Charles Amoroso Kazuhiro Anai Calixto Anaya, Jr Joseph Anchundia Kermit Charles Anderson Yvette Constance Anderson John Andreacchio Michael Rourke Andrews Jean Ann Andrucki Siew-Nya Ang Joseph Angelini, Jr Joseph Angelini, Sr Laura Angilletta Doreen J Angrisani Lorraine Antigua Peter Paul Apollo Faustino Apostol, Jr Frank Thomas Aquilino Patrick Michael Aranyos David Arce Michael George Arczynski Louis Arena Adam P Arias Michael Armstrong Jack Charles Aron Joshua Aron Richard Avery Aronow Japhet Jesse Aryee Patrick Asante Carl Asaro Michael Asciak Michael Edward Asher Janice Marie Ashley Thomas J Ashton Manuel O Asitimbay Gregg Arthur Atlas Gerald T Atwood James Audiffred Louis Frank Aversano, Jr Ezra Aviles Sandy Ayala Arlene T Babakitis Eustace P Bacchus John J Badagliacca Jane Ellen Baeszler Robert J Baierwalter Andrew J Bailey Brett T Bailey Tatyana Bakalinskaya Michael S Baksh Sharon M Balkcom Michael Andrew Bane Katherine Bantis Gerard Baptiste Walter Baran Gerard A Barbara Paul Vincent Barbaro James William Barbella Ivan Kyrillos F Barbosa Victor Daniel Barbosa Colleen Ann Barkow David Michael Barkway Matthew Barnes Sheila Patricia Barnes Evan J Baron Renee Barrett-Arjune Nathaly Barrios La Cruz Arthur Thaddeus Barry Diane G Barry Maurice Vincent Barry Scott D Bart Carlton W Bartels Guy Barzvi Inna B Basina Alysia Basmajian Kenneth William Basnicki Steven Bates Paul James Battaglia Walter David Bauer, Jr Marlyn Capito Bautista Jasper Baxter Michele Beale Paul Frederick Beatini Jane S Beatty Lawrence Ira Beck Manette Marie Beckles Carl John Bedigian Michael Earnest Beekman Maria A Behr Yelena Belilovsky Nina Patrice Bell Debbie Bellows Stephen Elliot Belson Paul M Benedetti Denise Lenore Benedetto Maria Bengochea Bryan Craig Bennett Eric L Bennett Oliver Duncan Bennett Margaret L Benson Dominick J Berardi James Patrick Berger Steven Howard Berger John P Bergin Alvin Bergsohn Daniel Bergstein Michael J Berkeley Donna M Bernaerts David W Bernard William Bernstein David M Berray David S Berry Joseph J Berry William Reed Bethke Timothy Betterly Edward Frank Beyea Paul Beyer Anil Tahilram Bharvaney Bella J Bhukhan Shimmy D Biegeleisen Peter Alexander Bielfeld William G Biggart Brian Bilcher Carl Vincent Bini Gary Eugene Bird Joshua David Birnbaum George John Bishop Jeffrey Donald Bittner Albert Balewa Blackman, Jr Christopher Joseph Blackwell Susan Leigh Blair Harry Blanding, Jr Janice Lee Blaney Craig Michael Blass Rita Blau Richard Middleton Blood, Jr Michael Andrew Boccardi John P Bocchi Michael Leopoldo Bocchino Susan M Bochino Bruce D Boehm Mary Catherine Boffa Nicholas Andrew Bogdan Darren Christopher Bohan Lawrence Francis Boisseau Vincent M Boland, Jr Alan Bondarenko Andre Bonheur, Jr Colin Arthur Bonnett Frank Bonomo Yvonne Lucia Bonomo Genieve Bonsignore, 3 Seaon Booker Sherry Ann Bordeaux Krystine Bordenabe Martin Boryczewski Richard Edward Bosco John H Boulton Francisco Eligio Bourdier Thomas Harold Bowden, Jr Kimberly S Bowers Veronique Nicole Bowers Larry Bowman Shawn Edward Bowman, Jr Kevin L Bowser Gary R Box Gennady Boyarsky Pamela Boyce Michael Boyle Alfred Braca Kevin Bracken David Brian Brady Alexander Braginsky Nicholas W Brandemarti Michelle Renee Bratton Patrice Braut Lydia E Bravo Ronald Michael Breitweiser Edward A Brennan III Francis Henry Brennan Michael E Brennan Peter Brennan Thomas M Brennan Daniel J Brethel Gary Lee Bright Jonathan Briley Mark A Brisman Paul Gary Bristow Mark Francis Broderick Herman Charles Broghammer Keith A Broomfield Ethel Brown Janice Juloise Brown Lloyd Stanford Brown Patrick J Brown Bettina Browne Mark Bruce Richard George Bruehert Andrew Brunn Vincent Brunton Ronald Paul Bucca Brandon J Buchanan Gregory Joseph Buck Dennis Buckley Nancy Clare Bueche Patrick Joseph Buhse John Edwards Bulaga, Jr Stephen Bunin Matthew J Burke Thomas Daniel Burke William Francis Burke, Jr Donald J Burns Kathleen Anne Burns Keith James Burns John Patrick Burnside Irina Buslo Milton G Bustillo Thomas M Butler Patrick Byrne Timothy G Byrne Jesus Neptali Cabezas Lillian Caceres Brian Joseph Cachia Steven Dennis Cafiero, Jr Richard M Caggiano Cecile Marella Caguicla Michael John Cahill Scott Walter Cahill Thomas Joseph Cahill George Cain Salvatore B Calabro Joseph Calandrillo Philip V Calcagno Edward Calderon Kenneth Marcus Caldwell Dominick Enrico Calia Felix Calixte Frank Callahan Liam Callahan Luigi Calvi Roko Camaj Michael F Cammarata David Otey Campbell Geoffrey Thomas Campbell Jill Marie Campbell Robert Arthur Campbell Sandra Patricia Campbell Sean Thomas Canavan John A Candela Vincent Cangelosi Stephen J Cangialosi Lisa Bella Cannava Brian Cannizzaro Michael Canty Louis Anthony Caporicci Jonathan Neff Cappello James Christopher Cappers Richard Michael Caproni Jose Manuel Cardona Dennis M Carey Steve Carey Edward Carlino Michael Scott Carlo David G Carlone Rosemarie C Carlson Mark Stephen Carney Joyce Ann Carpeneto Ivhan Luis Carpio Bautista Jeremy M Carrington Michael Carroll Peter Carroll James Joseph Carson, Jr Marcia Cecil Carter James Marcel Cartier Vivian Casalduc John Francis Casazza Paul R Cascio Margarito Casillas Thomas Anthony Casoria William Otto Caspar Alejandro Castano Arcelia Castillo Germaan Castillo Garcia Leonard M Castrianno Jose Ramon Castro Richard G Catarelli Christopher Sean Caton Robert John Caufield Mary Teresa Caulfield Judson Cavalier Michael Joseph Cawley Jason David Cayne Juan Armando Ceballos Jason Michael Cefalu Thomas Joseph Celic Ana Mercedes Centeno Joni Cesta Jeffrey Marc Chairnoff Swarna Chalasani William Chalcoff Eli Chalouh Charles Lawrence Chan Mandy Chang Mark Lawrence Charette Gregorio Manuel Chavez Delrose E Cheatham Pedro Francisco Checo Douglas MacMillan Cherry Stephen Patrick Cherry Vernon Paul Cherry Nester Julio Chevalier Swede Chevalier Alexander H Chiang Dorothy J Chiarchiaro Luis Alfonso Chimbo Robert Chin Wing Wai Ching Nicholas Paul Chiofalo John Chipura Peter A Chirchirillo Catherine Chirls Kyung Hee Cho Abul K Chowdhury Mohammad Salahuddin Chowdhury Kirsten L Christophe Pamela Chu Steven Chucknick Wai Chung Christopher Ciafardini Alex F Ciccone Frances Ann Cilente Elaine Cillo Edna Cintron Nestor Andre Cintron III Robert Dominick Cirri Juan Pablo Cisneros-Alvarez Benjamin Keefe Clark Eugene Clark Gregory Alan Clark Mannie Leroy Clark Thomas R Clark Christopher Robert Clarke Donna Marie Clarke Michael J Clarke Suria Rachel Emma Clarke Kevin Francis Cleary James D Cleere Geoffrey W Cloud Susan Marie Clyne Steven Coakley Jeffrey Alan Coale Patricia A Cody Daniel Michael Coffey Jason M Coffey Florence G Cohen Kevin Sanford Cohen Anthony Joseph Coladonato Mark Joseph Colaio Stephen Colaio Christopher M Colasanti Kevin Nathaniel Colbert Michel P Colbert Keith E Coleman Scott Thomas Coleman Tarel Coleman Liam Joseph Colhoun Robert D Colin Robert J Coll Jean Collin John Michael Collins Michael L Collins Thomas J Collins Joseph Collison Patricia Malia Colodner Linda M Colon Sol E Colon Ronald Edward Comer Sandra Jolane Conaty Brace Jaime Concepcion Albert Conde Denease Conley Susan P Conlon Margaret Mary Conner Cynthia Marie Lise Connolly John E Connolly, Jr James Lee Connor Jonathan M Connors Kevin Patrick Connors Kevin F Conroy Jose Manuel Contreras-Fernandez Brenda E Conway Dennis Michael Cook Helen D Cook John A Cooper Joseph John Coppo, Jr Gerard J Coppola Joseph Albert Corbett Alejandro Cordero Robert Cordice Ruben D Correa Danny A Correa-Gutierrez James J Corrigan Carlos Cortes Kevin Cosgrove Dolores Marie Costa Digna Alexandra Costanza Charles Gregory Costello, Jr Michael S Costello Conrod K Cottoy Martin John Coughlan John Gerard Coughlin Timothy J Coughlin James E Cove Andre Cox Frederick John Cox James Raymond Coyle Michele Coyle-Eulau Anne Marie Cramer Christopher S Cramer Denise Elizabeth Crant James Leslie Crawford, Jr Robert James Crawford Joanne Mary Cregan Lucy Crifasi John A Crisci Daniel Hal Crisman Dennis Cross Kevin Raymond Crotty Thomas G Crotty John Crowe Welles Remy Crowther Robert L Cruikshank John Robert Cruz Grace Yu Cua Kenneth John Cubas Francisco Cruz Cubero Richard J Cudina Neil James Cudmore Thomas Patrick Cullen lll Joyce Cummings Brian Thomas Cummins Michael Cunningham Robert Curatolo Laurence Damian Curia Paul Dario Curioli Beverly Curry Michael S Curtin Gavin Cushny John D’Allara Vincent Gerard D’Amadeo Jack D’Ambrosi Mary D’Antonio Edward A D’Atri Michael D D’Auria Michael Jude D’Esposito Manuel John Da Mota Caleb Arron Dack Carlos S DaCosta Joao Alberto DaFonseca Aguiar, Jr Thomas A Damaskinos Jeannine Marie Damiani-Jones Patrick W Danahy Nana Danso Vincent Danz Dwight Donald Darcy Elizabeth Ann Darling Annette Andrea Dataram Lawrence Davidson Michael Allen Davidson Scott Matthew Davidson Titus Davidson Niurka Davila Clinton Davis Wayne Terrial Davis Anthony Richard Dawson Calvin Dawson Edward James Day Jayceryll de Chavez Jennifer De Jesus Monique E De Jesus Nereida De Jesus Emerita De La Pena Azucena Maria de la Torre David Paul De Rubbio Jemal Legesse De Santis Christian Louis De Simone Melanie Louise De Vere William Thomas Dean Robert J DeAngelis, Jr Thomas Patrick DeAngelis Tara E Debek Anna Marjia DeBin James V Deblase Paul DeCola Simon Marash Dedvukaj Jason Defazio David A DeFeo Manuel Del Valle, Jr Donald Arthur Delapenha Vito Joseph DeLeo Danielle Anne Delie Joseph A Della Pietra Andrea DellaBella Palmina DelliGatti Colleen Ann Deloughery Francis Albert DeMartini Anthony Demas Martin N DeMeo Francis Deming Carol K Demitz Kevin Dennis Thomas F Dennis Jean DePalma Jose Depena Robert John Deraney Michael DeRienzo Edward DeSimone III Andrew Desperito Cindy Ann Deuel Jerry DeVito Robert P Devitt, Jr Dennis Lawrence Devlin Gerard Dewan Sulemanali Kassamali Dhanani Patricia Florence Di Chiaro Debra Ann Di Martino Michael Louis Diagostino Matthew Diaz Nancy Diaz Rafael Arturo Diaz Michael A Diaz-Piedra III Judith Berquis Diaz-Sierra Joseph Dermot Dickey, Jr Lawrence Patrick Dickinson Michael D Diehl John Difato Vincent Difazio Carl Anthony DiFranco Donald Difranco Stephen Patrick Dimino William John Dimmling Marisa DiNardo Schorpp Christopher M Dincuff Jeffrey Mark Dingle Anthony Dionisio George DiPasquale Joseph Dipilato Douglas Frank DiStefano Ramzi A Doany John Joseph Doherty Melissa C Doi Brendan Dolan Neil Matthew Dollard James Joseph Domanico Benilda Pascua Domingo Carlos Dominguez Jerome Mark Patrick Dominguez Kevin W Donnelly Jacqueline Donovan Stephen Scott Dorf Thomas Dowd Kevin Dowdell Mary Yolanda Dowling Raymond Mathew Downey Frank Joseph Doyle Joseph Michael Doyle Stephen Patrick Driscoll Mirna A Duarte Michelle Beale Duberry Luke A Dudek Christopher Michael Duffy Gerard Duffy Michael Joseph Duffy Thomas W Duffy Antoinette Duger Sareve Dukat Christopher Joseph Dunne Richard Anthony Dunstan Patrick Thomas Dwyer Joseph Anthony Eacobacci John Bruce Eagleson Robert Douglas Eaton Dean Phillip Eberling Margaret Ruth Echtermann Paul Robert Eckna Constantine Economos Dennis Michael Edwards Michael Hardy Edwards Christine Egan Lisa Egan Martin J Egan, Jr Michael Egan Samantha Martin Egan Carole Eggert Lisa Caren Ehrlich John Ernst Eichler Eric Adam Eisenberg Daphne Ferlinda Elder Michael J Elferis Mark Joseph Ellis Valerie Silver Ellis Albert Alfy William Elmarry Edgar Hendricks Emery, Jr Doris Suk-Yuen Eng Christopher Epps Ulf Ramm Ericson Erwin L Erker William John Erwin Jose Espinal Fanny Espinoza Bridget Ann Esposito Francis Esposito Michael Esposito William Esposito Ruben Esquilin, Jr Sadie Ette Barbara G Etzold Eric Brian Evans Robert Evans Meredith Emily June Ewart Catherine K Fagan Patricia Mary Fagan Keith George Fairben Sandra Fajardo-Smith William F Fallon William Lawrence Fallon, Jr Anthony J Fallone, Jr Dolores Brigitte Fanelli John Joseph Fanning Kathleen Anne Faragher Thomas Farino Nancy Carole Farley Elizabeth Ann Farmer Douglas Jon Farnum John G Farrell John W Farrell Terrence Patrick Farrell Joseph D Farrelly Thomas Patrick Farrelly Syed Abdul Fatha Christopher Edward Faughnan Wendy R Faulkner Shannon Marie Fava Bernard D Favuzza Robert Fazio, Jr Ronald Carl Fazio William Feehan Francis Jude Feely Garth Erin Feeney Sean B Fegan Lee S Fehling Peter Adam Feidelberg Alan D Feinberg Rosa Maria Feliciano Edward Thomas Fergus, Jr George Ferguson Henry Fernandez Judy Hazel Fernandez Julio Fernandez Elisa Giselle Ferraina Anne Marie Sallerin Ferreira Robert John Ferris David Francis Ferrugio Louis V Fersini Michael David Ferugio Bradley James Fetchet Jennifer Louise Fialko Kristen Nicole Fiedel Samuel Fields Michael Bradley Finnegan Timothy J Finnerty Michael Curtis Fiore Stephen S R Fiorelli, Sr Paul M Fiori John B Fiorito John R Fischer Andrew Fisher Bennett Lawson Fisher John Roger Fisher Thomas J Fisher Lucy A Fishman Ryan D Fitzgerald Thomas James Fitzpatrick Richard P Fitzsimons Salvatore Fiumefreddo Christina Donovan Flannery Eileen Flecha Andre G Fletcher Carl M Flickinger John Joseph Florio Joseph Walken Flounders David Fodor Michael N Fodor Stephen Mark Fogel Thomas Foley David J Fontana Chih Min Foo Godwin Forde Donald A Foreman Christopher Hugh Forsythe Claudia Alicia Foster Noel John Foster Ana Fosteris Robert Joseph Foti Jeffrey Fox Virginia Fox Pauline Francis Virgin Francis Gary Jay Frank Morton H Frank Peter Christopher Frank Richard K Fraser Kevin J Frawley Clyde Frazier, Jr Lillian Inez Frederick Andrew Fredricks Tamitha Freeman Brett Owen Freiman Peter L Freund Arlene Eva Fried Alan Wayne Friedlander Andrew Keith Friedman Gregg J Froehner Peter Christian Fry Clement A Fumando Steven Elliot Furman Paul Furmato Fredric Neal Gabler Richard Samuel Federick Gabrielle James Andrew Gadiel Pamela Lee Gaff Ervin Vincent Gailliard Deanna Lynn Galante Grace Catherine Galante Anthony Edward Gallagher Daniel James Gallagher John Patrick Gallagher Lourdes Galletti Cono E Gallo Vincenzo Gallucci Thomas E Galvin Giovanna Galletta Gambale Thomas Gambino, Jr Giann Franco Gamboa Peter Ganci Ladkat K Ganesh Claude Michael Gann Osseni Garba Charles William Garbarini Ceasar Garcia David Garcia Juan Garcia Marlyn Del Carmen Garcia Christopher S Gardner Douglas Benjamin Gardner Harvey J Gardner III Jeffrey Brian Gardner Thomas Gardner William Arthur Gardner Francesco Garfi Rocco Nino Gargano James M Gartenberg Matthew David Garvey Bruce Gary Boyd Alan Gatton Donald Richard Gavagan, Jr Terence D Gazzani Gary Geidel Paul Hamilton Geier Julie M Geis Peter G Gelinas Steven Paul Geller Howard G Gelling Peter Victor Genco, Jr Steven Gregory Genovese Alayne Gentul Edward F Geraghty Suzanne Geraty Ralph Gerhardt Robert Gerlich Denis P Germain Marina Romanovna Gertsberg Susan M Getzendanner James G Geyer Joseph M Giaccone Vincent Francis Giammona Debra Lynn Gibbon James Andrew Giberson Craig Neil Gibson Ronnie E Gies Laura A Giglio Andrew Clive Gilbert Timothy Paul Gilbert Paul Stuart Gilbey Paul John Gill Mark Y Gilles Evan Gillette Ronald Lawrence Gilligan Rodney C Gillis Laura Gilly John F Ginley Donna Marie Giordano Jeffrey John Giordano John Giordano Steven A Giorgetti Martin Giovinazzo Kum-Kum Girolamo Salvatore Gitto Cynthia Giugliano Mon Gjonbalaj Dianne Gladstone Keith Glascoe Thomas Irwin Glasser Harry Glenn Barry H Glick Steven Glick John T Gnazzo William Robert Godshalk Michael Gogliormella Brian Fredric Goldberg Jeffrey Grant Goldflam Michelle Goldstein Monica Goldstein Steven Goldstein Andrew H Golkin Dennis James Gomes Enrique Antonio Gomez Jose Bienvenido Gomez Manuel Gomez, Jr Wilder Alfredo Gomez Jenine Nicole Gonzalez Mauricio Gonzalez Rosa Gonzalez Calvin J Gooding Harry Goody Kiran Reddy Gopu Catherine C Gorayeb Kerene Gordon Sebastian Gorki Kieran Joseph Gorman Thomas Edward Gorman Michael Edward Gould Yuji Goya Jon Richard Grabowski Christopher Michael Grady Edwin J Graf III David Martin Graifman Gilbert Franco Granados Elvira Granitto Winston Arthur Grant Christopher S Gray James Michael Gray Tara McCloud Gray Linda Catherine Grayling John M Grazioso Timothy George Grazioso Derrick Auther Green Wade B Green Elaine Myra Greenberg Gayle R Greene James Arthur Greenleaf, Jr Eileen Marsha Greenstein Elizabeth Martin Gregg Denise Gregory Donald H Gregory Florence Moran Gregory Pedro Grehan John Michael Griffin Tawanna Sherry Griffin Joan Donna Griffith Warren Grifka Ramon Grijalvo Joseph F Grillo David Joseph Grimner Kenneth George Grouzalis Joseph Grzelak Matthew James Grzymalski Robert Joseph Gschaar Liming Gu Jose Guadalupe Cindy Yan Zhu Guan Joel Guevara Gonzalez Geoffrey E Guja Joseph Gullickson Babita Girjamatie Guman Douglas Brian Gurian Janet Ruth Gustafson Philip T Guza Barbara Guzzardo Peter M Gyulavary Gary Robert Haag Andrea Lyn Haberman Barbara Mary Habib Philip Haentzler Nezam A Hafiz Karen Elizabeth Hagerty Steven Michael Hagis Mary Lou Hague David Halderman Maile Rachel Hale Richard B Hall Vaswald George Hall Robert J Halligan Vincent Gerard Halloran James Douglas Halvorson Mohammad Salman Hamdani Felicia Hamilton Robert Hamilton Frederic K Han Christopher J Hanley Sean S Hanley Valerie Joan Hanna Thomas Hannafin Kevin James Hannaford Michael Lawrence Hannan Dana R Hannon Vassilios G Haramis James A Haran Jeffrey Pike Hardy Timothy John Hargrave Daniel Edward Harlin Frances Haros Harvey Harrell Stephen G Harrell Melissa Marie Harrington Aisha Anne Harris Stewart Dennis Harris John Patrick Hart John Clinton Hartz Emeric Harvey Thomas Theodore Haskell, Jr Timothy Haskell Joseph John Hasson III Leonard W Hatton Terence S Hatton Michael Haub Timothy Aaron Haviland Donald G Havlish, Jr Anthony Hawkins Nobuhiro Hayatsu Philip Hayes William Ward Haynes Scott Jordan Hazelcorn Michael K Healey Roberta B Heber Charles Francis Xavier Heeran John F Heffernan H Joseph Heller, Jr Joann L Heltibridle Mark F Hemschoot Ronnie Lee Henderson Brian Hennessey Michelle Marie Henrique Joseph Henry William Henry John Christopher Henwood Robert Allan Hepburn Mary Herencia Lindsay C Herkness III Harvey Robert Hermer Claribel Hernandez Eduardo Hernandez Nuberto Hernandez Raul Hernandez Gary Herold Jeffrey A Hersch Thomas Hetzel Brian Hickey Ysidro Hidalgo Timothy Higgins Robert D W Higley II Todd Russell Hill Clara Victorine Hinds Neal O Hinds Mark D Hindy Katsuyuki Hirai Heather Malia Ho Tara Yvette Hobbs Thomas Anderson Hobbs James J Hobin Robert Wayne Hobson DaJuan Hodges Ronald George Hoerner Patrick A Hoey Marcia Hoffman Stephen G Hoffman Frederick Joseph Hoffmann Michele L Hoffmann Judith Florence Hofmiller Thomas Warren Hohlweck, Jr Jonathan R Hohmann John Holland Joseph F Holland Elizabeth Holmes Thomas Holohan Bradley Hoorn James P Hopper Montgomery McCullough Hord Michael Horn Matthew Douglas Horning Robert L Horohoe, Jr Aaron Horwitz Charles Houston Uhuru G Houston George Howard Michael C Howell Steven Leon Howell Jennifer L Howley Milagros Hromada Marian R Hrycak Stephen Huczko, Jr Kris Robert Hughes Paul Rexford Hughes Robert Thomas Hughes Thomas Hughes Timothy Robert Hughes Susan Huie Lamar Hulse William Christopher Hunt Kathleen Anne Hunt-Casey Joseph Hunter Robert R Hussa Abid Hussain Thomas Edward Hynes Walter G Hynes Joseph Anthony Ianelli Zuhtu Ibis Jonathan Lee Ielpi Michael Iken Daniel Ilkanayev Frederick Ill, Jr Abraham Nethanel Ilowitz Anthony P Infante, Jr Louis S Inghilterra, Jr Christopher Noble Ingrassia Paul Innella Stephanie Veronica Irby Douglas Irgang Kristin A Irvine Ryan Todd Antione Isaac Erik Isbrandtsen Taizo Ishikawa Aram Iskenderian, Jr John F Iskyan Kazushige Ito Aleksandr Valeryevich Ivantsov Virginia May Jablonski Brooke Alexandra Jackman Aaron Jeremy Jacobs Ariel Louis Jacobs Jason Kyle Jacobs Michael Grady Jacobs Steven A Jacobson Ricknauth Jaggernauth Jake Denis Jagoda Yudh Vir Singh Jain Maria Jakubiak Ernest James Gricelda E James Priscilla James Mark Steven Jardim Muhammadou Jawara Francois Jean-Pierre Maxima Jean-Pierre Paul Edward Jeffers Alva Cynthia Jeffries Sanchez Joseph Jenkins, Jr Alan Keith Jensen Prem N Jerath Farah Jeudy Hweidar Jian Eliezer Jimenez, Jr Luis Jimenez, Jr Fernando Jimenez-Molina Charles Gregory John Nicholas John LaShawna Johnson Scott Michael Johnson William R Johnston Allison Horstmann Jones Arthur Joseph Jones Brian Leander Jones Christopher D Jones Donald T Jones Donald W Jones Linda Jones Mary S Jones Andrew Jordan Robert Thomas Jordan Albert Gunnia Joseph Guylene Joseph Ingeborg Joseph Karl Henry Joseph Stephen Joseph Jane Eileen Josiah Anthony Jovic Angel L Juarbe, Jr Karen Sue Juday Mychal F Judge Paul William Jurgens Thomas Edward Jurgens Kacinga Kabeya Shashikiran Lakshmikantha Kadaba Gavkharoy Kamardinova Shari Kandell Howard Lee Kane Jennifer Lynn Kane Vincent D Kane Joon Koo Kang Sheldon Robert Kanter Deborah H Kaplan Alvin Peter Kappelmann, Jr Charles Karczewski William A Karnes Douglas Gene Karpiloff Charles L Kasper Andrew K Kates John Katsimatides Robert Michael Kaulfers Don Jerome Kauth, Jr Hideya Kawauchi Edward T Keane Richard M Keane Lisa Yvonne Kearney-Griffin Karol Ann Keasler Paul Hanlon Keating Leo Russell Keene III Joseph John Keller Peter R Kellerman Joseph P Kellett Frederick H Kelley, Jr James Joseph Kelly Joseph A Kelly Maurice P Kelly Richard John Kelly, Jr Thomas Michael Kelly Thomas Richard Kelly Thomas W Kelly Timothy Colin Kelly William Hill Kelly, Jr Robert Clinton Kennedy Thomas J Kennedy John R Keohane Ronald T Kerwin Howard L Kestenbaum Douglas D Ketcham Ruth Ellen Ketler Boris Khalif Sarah Khan Taimour Firaz Khan Rajesh Khandelwal Oliva Khemrat SeiLai Khoo Michael Kiefer Satoshi Kikuchihara Andrew Jay-Hoon Kim Lawrence D Kim Mary Jo Kimelman Andrew M King Lucille Teresa King Robert King, Jr Lisa King-Johnson Takashi Kinoshita Chris Michael Kirby Howard Barry Kirschbaum Glenn Davis Kirwin Helen Crossin Kittle Richard Joseph Klares Peter Anton Klein Alan David Kleinberg Karen Joyce Klitzman Ronald Philip Kloepfer Evgueni Kniazev Andrew Knox Thomas Patrick Knox Rebecca Lee Koborie Deborah A Kobus Gary Edward Koecheler Frank J Koestner Ryan Kohart Vanessa Kolpak Irina Kolpakova Suzanne Kondratenko Abdoulaye Kone Bon-Seok Koo Dorota Kopiczko Scott Kopytko Bojan Kostic Danielle Kousoulis John J Kren William E Krukowski Lyudmila Ksido Shekhar Kumar Kenneth Kumpel Frederick Kuo, Jr Patricia Kuras Nauka Kushitani Thomas Kuveikis Victor Kwarkye Kui Fai Kwok Angela Reed Kyte Andrew La Corte Amarnauth Lachhman James Patrick Ladley Joseph A LaFalce Jeanette Louise Lafond-Menichino David Laforge Michael Laforte Alan Charles LaFrance Juan Lafuente Neil Kwong-Wah Lai Vincent Anthony Laieta William David Lake Franco Lalama Chow Kwan Lam Stephen LaMantia Amy Hope Lamonsoff Nickola Lampley Robert Lane Brendan Mark Lang Rosanne P Lang Vanessa Langer Mary Louise Langley Peter J Langone Thomas Michael Langone Michele Bernadette Lanza Ruth Sheila Lapin Carol Ann LaPlante Ingeborg Lariby Robin Blair Larkey Christopher Randall Larrabee Hamidou S Larry Scott Larsen John Adam Larson Gary Edward Lasko Nicholas Craig Lassman Paul Laszczynski Jeffrey G LaTouche Charles Laurencin Stephen James Lauria Maria LaVache Denis Francis Lavelle Jeannine Mary LaVerde Anna A Laverty Steven Lawn Robert Lawrence Nathaniel Lawson Eugen Gabriel Lazar James Patrick Leahy Joseph Gerard Leavey Neil Joseph Leavy Leon Lebor Kenneth Charles Ledee Alan J Lederman Elena F Ledesma Alexis Leduc David S Lee Gary H Lee Hyun Joon Lee Juanita Lee Kathryn Blair Lee Linda C Lee Lorraine Mary Lee Myoung Woo Lee Richard Y Lee Stuart Soo-Jin Lee Yang Der Lee Stephen Paul Lefkowitz Adriana Legro Edward Joseph Lehman Eric Andrew Lehrfeld David Leistman David Prudencio Lemagne Joseph Anthony Lenihan John Joseph Lennon, Jr John Robinson Lenoir Jorge Luis Leon Matthew Gerard Leonard Michael Lepore Charles A Lesperance Jeff Leveen John Dennis Levi Alisha Caren Levin Neil David Levin Robert Levine Robert Michael Levine Shai Levinhar Adam Jay Lewis Margaret Susan Lewis Ye Wei Liang Orasri Liangthanasarn Daniel F Libretti Ralph Licciardi Edward Lichtschein Steven Barry Lillianthal Carlos R Lillo Craig Damian Lilore Arnold A Lim Darya Lin Wei Rong Lin Nickie L Lindo Thomas V Linehan, Jr Robert Thomas Linnane Alan P Linton, Jr Diane Theresa Lipari Kenneth Lira Francisco Alberto Liriano Lorraine Lisi Paul Lisson Vincent M Litto Ming-Hao Liu Nancy Liz Harold Lizcano Martin Lizzul George A Llanes Elizabeth C Logler Catherine Lisa Loguidice Jerome Robert Lohez Michael William Lomax Laura Maria Longing Salvatore Lopes Daniel Lopez George Lopez Luis Manuel Lopez Manuel L Lopez Joseph Lostrangio Chet Dek Louie Stuart Seid Louis Joseph Lovero Jenny Seu Kueng Low Wong Michael W Lowe Garry W Lozier John Peter Lozowsky Charles Peter Lucania Edward Hobbs Luckett Mark Gavin Ludvigsen Lee Charles Ludwig Sean Thomas Lugano Daniel Lugo Marie Lukas William Lum, Jr Michael P Lunden Christopher Lunder Anthony Luparello Gary Frederick Lutnick William Lutz Linda Anne Luzzicone Alexander Lygin Farrell Peter Lynch James Francis Lynch Louise A Lynch Michael Cameron Lynch Michael F Lynch Michael Francis Lynch Richard D Lynch, Jr Robert Henry Lynch, Jr Sean P Lynch Sean Patrick Lynch Michael J Lyons Monica Anne Lyons Patrick Lyons Robert Francis Mace Jan Maciejewski Catherine Fairfax Macrae Richard Blaine Madden Simon Maddison Noell Maerz Jennieann Maffeo Joseph Maffeo Jay Robert Magazine Brian Magee Charles Wilson Magee Joseph V Maggitti Ronald Magnuson Daniel L Maher Thomas Anthony Mahon William J Mahoney Joseph Daniel Maio Takashi Makimoto Abdu Ali Malahi Debora I Maldonado Myrna T Maldonado-Agosto Alfred Russell Maler Gregory James Malone Edward Francis Maloney III Joseph Maloney Gene Edward Maloy Christian Maltby Francisco Miguel Mancini Joseph Mangano Sara Elizabeth Manley Debra Mannetta Marion Victoria Manning Terence John Manning James Maounis Joseph Ross Marchbanks, Jr Peter Edward Mardikian Edward Joseph Mardovich Charles Joseph Margiotta Kenneth Joseph Marino Lester V Marino Vita Marino Kevin Marlo Jose Marrero John Marshall James Martello Michael A Marti Peter C Martin William J Martin, Jr Brian E Martineau Betsy Martinez Edward Martinez Jose Angel Martinez, Jr Robert Gabriel Martinez Victor Martinez Pastrana Lizie D Martinez-Calderon Paul Richard Martini Joseph A Mascali Bernard Mascarenhas Stephen Frank Masi Nicholas George Massa Patricia Ann Massari Michael Massaroli Philip William Mastrandrea, Jr Rudolph Mastrocinque Joseph Mathai Charles Mathers William A Mathesen Marcello Matricciano Margaret Elaine Mattic Robert D Mattson Walter Matuza Charles A Mauro, Jr Charles J Mauro Dorothy Mauro Nancy T Mauro Tyrone May Keithroy Marcellus Maynard Robert J Mayo Kathy Nancy Mazza Edward Mazzella, Jr Jennifer Lynn Mazzotta Kaaria Mbaya James Joseph McAlary Brian McAleese Patricia Ann McAneney Colin Robert McArthur John Kevin McAvoy Kenneth M McBrayer Brendan McCabe Micheal McCabe Thomas McCann Justin McCarthy Kevin M McCarthy Michael McCarthy Robert McCarthy Stanley McCaskill Katie Marie McCloskey Joan McConnell-Cullinan Charles Austin McCrann Tonyell F McDay Matthew T McDermott Joseph P McDonald Brian Grady McDonnell Michael P McDonnell John McDowell, Jr Eamon J McEneaney John Thomas McErlean, Jr Daniel Francis McGinley Mark Ryan McGinly William E McGinn Thomas Henry MCGinnis Michael Gregory McGinty Ann McGovern Scott Martin McGovern William McGovern Stacey Sennas McGowan Francis Noel McGuinn Patrick McGuire Thomas M McHale Keith McHeffey Ann M McHugh Denis J McHugh III Dennis McHugh Michael E McHugh Robert G McIlvaine Donald James McIntyre Stephanie Marie McKenna Barry J McKeon Evelyn C McKinnedy Darryl Leron McKinney George Patrick McLaughlin, Jr Robert C McLaughlin, Jr Gavin McMahon Robert D McMahon Edmund McNally Daniel W McNeal Walter Arthur McNeil Jisley McNish Christine Sheila McNulty Sean Peter McNulty Robert McPadden Terence A McShane Timothy Patrick McSweeney Martin E McWilliams Rocco A Medaglia Abigail Cales Medina Ana Iris Medina Deborah Louise Medwig Damian Meehan William J Meehan Alok Mehta Raymond Meisenheimer Manuel Emilio Mejia Eskedar Melaku Antonio Melendez Mary Melendez Yelena Melnichenko Stuart Todd Meltzer Diarelia Jovanah Mena Charles Mendez Lizette Mendoza Shevonne Olicia Mentis Steven Mercado Westly Mercer Ralph Joseph Mercurio Alan Harvey Merdinger George L Merino Yamel Merino George Merkouris Deborah Merrick Raymond Joseph Metz III Jill Ann Metzler David Robert Meyer Nurul H Miah William Edward Micciulli Martin Paul Michelstein Peter Teague Milano Gregory Milanowycz Lukasz Tomasz Milewski Sharon Christina Millan Corey Peter Miller Craig James Miller Douglas Charles Miller Henry Alfred Miller, Jr Joel Miller Michael Matthew Miller Philip D Miller Robert Alan Miller Robert Cromwell Miller, Jr Benjamin Millman Charles Morris Mills Ronald Keith Milstein Robert Minara William George Minardi Diakite Minata Louis Joseph Minervino Thomas Mingione Wilbert Miraille Dominick N Mircovich Rajesh Arjan Mirpuri Joseph Mistrulli Susan J Miszkowicz Paul Thomas Mitchell Richard P Miuccio Frank V Moccia, Sr Louis Joseph Modafferi Boyie Mohammed Dennis Mojica Manuel Mojica Kleber Molina Manuel De Jesus Molina Carl Molinaro Justin Molisani Brian Monaghan Franklin Monahan John Monahan Kristen Montanaro Craig Montano Michael Montesi Jeffrey Montgomery Peter Montoulieu Cheryl Ann Monyak Thomas Moody Sharon Moore Krishna Moorthy Abner Morales Carlos Manuel Morales Luis Morales Paula E Morales John Moran John Chrisopher Moran Kathleen Moran Lindsay Stapleton Morehouse George Morell Steven P Morello Vincent S Morello Yvette Nicole Moreno Dorothy Morgan Richard Morgan Nancy Morgenstern Sanae Mori Blanca Robertina Morocho Leonel Geronimo Morocho Dennis Gerard Moroney Lynne Irene Morris Seth Allan Morris Stephen Philip Morris Christopher Martel Morrison Jorge Luis Morron Garcia Ferdinand V Morrone William David Moskal Marco Motroni Cynthia Motus-Wilson Iouri A Mouchinski Jude Joseph Moussa Peter Moutos Damion O’Neil Mowatt Christopher Mozzillo Stephen Vincent Mulderry Richard Muldowney Jr Michael D Mullan Dennis Michael Mulligan Peter James Mulligan Michael Joseph Mullin James Donald Munhall Nancy Muniz Carlos Munoz Frank Munoz Theresa Munson Robert M Murach Cesar Augusto Murillo Marc A Murolo Brian Joseph Murphy Charles Anthony Murphy Christopher W Murphy Edward Charles Murphy James F Murphy Iv James Thomas Murphy Kevin James Murphy Patrick Sean Murphy Raymond E Murphy Robert Eddie Murphy, Jr John Joseph Murray John Joseph Murray, Jr Susan D Murray Valerie Victoria Murray Richard Todd Myhre Robert B Nagel Takuya Nakamura Alexander Napier Frank Joseph Naples III John Napolitano Catherine Ann Nardella Mario Nardone, Jr Manika K Narula Mehmood Naseem Narender Nath Karen Susan Navarro Joseph Micheal Navas Francis Joseph Nazario Glenroy I Neblett Rayman Marcus Neblett Jerome O Nedd Laurence Nedell Luke G Nee Pete Negron Ann N Nelson David William Nelson James Nelson Michele Ann Nelson Peter Allen Nelson Oscar Francis Nesbitt Gerard Terence Nevins Christopher Newton-Carter Kapinga Ngalula Nancy Yuen Ngo Jody Nichilo Martin S Niederer Alfonse Joseph Niedermeyer Frank John Niestadt, Jr Gloria Nieves Juan Nieves, Jr Troy Edward Nilsen Paul Nimbley John B Niven Katherine Marie Noack Curtis Terrance Noel Daniel R Nolan Robert Noonan Daniela R Notaro Brian Christopher Novotny Soichi Numata Brian Felix Nunez Jose Nunez Jeffrey Roger Nussbaum Dennis O’Berg James P O’Brien, Jr Michael P O’Brien Scott J O’Brien Timothy Michael O’Brien Daniel O’Callaghan Dennis James O’Connor, Jr Diana J O’Connor Keith Kevin O’Connor Richard J O’Connor Amy O’Doherty Marni Pont O’Doherty James Andrew O’Grady Thomas O’Hagan Patrick J O’Keefe William O’Keefe Gerald O’leary Matthew Timothy O’Mahony Peter J O’Neill, Jr Sean Gordon O’Neill Kevin O’Rourke Patrick J O’Shea Robert William O’Shea Timothy F O’Sullivan James A Oakley Douglas E Oelschlager Takashi Ogawa Albert Ogletree Philip Paul Ognibene Joseph J Ogren Samuel Oitice Gerald Michael Olcott Christine Anne Olender Linda Mary Oliva Edward Kraft Oliver Leah E Oliver Eric T Olsen Jeffrey James Olsen Maureen Lyons Olson Steven John Olson Toshihiro Onda Seamus L O’Neal John P Oneill Frank Oni Michael C Opperman Christopher Orgielewicz Margaret Orloske Virginia Anne Ormiston Ronald Orsini Peter Ortale Juan Ortega-Campos Alexander Ortiz David Ortiz Emilio Ortiz, Jr Pablo Ortiz Paul Ortiz, Jr Sonia Ortiz Masaru Ose Elsy C Osorio James R Ostrowski Jason Douglas Oswald Michael Otten Isidro D Ottenwalder Michael Chung Ou Todd Joseph Ouida Jesus Ovalles Peter J Owens, Jr Adianes Oyola Angel M Pabon Israel Pabon, Jr Roland Pacheco Michael Benjamin Packer Rene Padilla-Chavarria Deepa Pakkala Jeffrey Matthew Palazzo Thomas Palazzo Richard Palazzolo Orio J Palmer Frank Anthony Palombo Alan N Palumbo Christopher Matthew Panatier Dominique Lisa Pandolfo Paul J Pansini John M Paolillo Edward Joseph Papa Salvatore T Papasso James Nicholas Pappageorge Vinod Kumar Parakat Vijayashanker Paramsothy Nitin Parandkar Hardai Parbhu James Wendell Parham Debra Marie Paris George Paris Gye Hyong Park Philip Lacey Parker Michael Alaine Parkes Robert E Parks, Jr Hashmukhrai C Parmar Robert Parro Diane Marie Parsons Leobardo Lopez Pascual Michael Pascuma Jerrold Paskins Horace Robert Passananti Suzanne H Passaro Avnish Ramanbhai Patel Dipti Patel Manish Patel Steven Bennett Paterson James Matthew Patrick Manuel D Patrocino Bernard E Patterson Cira Marie Patti Robert E Pattison James Robert Paul Patrice Paz Victor Paz-Gutierrez Stacey Lynn Peak Richard Allen Pearlman Durrell V Pearsall Thomas Pedicini Todd Douglas Pelino Michel Adrian Pelletier Anthony G Peluso Angel Ramon Pena Richard Al Penny Salvatore F Pepe Carl Peralta Robert David Peraza Jon A Perconti Alejo Perez Angel Perez, Jr Angela Susan Perez Anthony Perez Ivan Perez Nancy E Perez Joseph John Perroncino Edward J Perrotta Emelda H Perry Glenn C Perry John William Perry Franklin Allan Pershep Danny Pesce Michael John Pescherine Davin Peterson William Russell Peterson Mark Petrocelli Philip Scott Petti Glen Kerrin Pettit Dominick Pezzulo Kaleen Elizabeth Pezzuti Kevin Pfeifer Tu-Anh Pham Kenneth Phelan Sneha Ann Philips Gerard Phillips Suzette Eugenia Piantieri Ludwig John Picarro Matthew M Picerno Joseph Oswald Pick Christopher Pickford Dennis J Pierce Bernard Pietronico Nicholas P Pietrunti Theodoros Pigis Susan Elizabeth Pinto Joseph Piskadlo Christopher Todd Pitman Joshua Piver Joseph Plumitallo John Pocher William Howard Pohlmann Laurence Polatsch Thomas H Polhemus Steve Pollicino Susan M Pollio Joshua Iousa Poptean Giovanna Porras Anthony Portillo James Edward Potorti Daphne Pouletsos Richard N Poulos Stephen Emanual Poulos Brandon Jerome Powell Shawn Edward Powell Antonio Pratt Gregory M Preziose Wanda Ivelisse Prince Vincent Princiotta Kevin Prior Everett Martin Proctor III Carrie Beth Progen Sarah Prothero-Redheffer David Lee Pruim Richard Prunty John Foster Puckett Robert David Pugliese Edward F Pullis Patricia Ann Puma Hemanth Kumar Puttur Edward R Pykon Christopher Quackenbush Lars Peter Qualben Lincoln Quappe Beth Ann Quigley Michael Quilty James Francis Quinn Ricardo J Quinn Carlos Quishpe-Cuaman Carol Millicent Rabalais Christopher Peter A Racaniello Leonard J Ragaglia Eugene Raggio Laura Marie Ragonese-Snik Michael Ragusa Peter Frank Raimondi Harry A Raines Ehtesham Raja Valsa Raju Edward Rall Lukas Rambousek Maria Ramirez Harry Ramos Vishnoo Ramsaroop Lorenzo E Ramzey Alfred Todd Rancke Adam David Rand Jonathan C Randall Srinivasa Shreyas Ranganath Anne T Ransom Faina Aronovna Rapoport Robert A Rasmussen Amenia Rasool Roger Mark Rasweiler David Alan Rathkey William Ralph Raub Gerard P Rauzi Alexey Razuvaev Gregory Reda Michele Reed Judith Ann Reese Donald J Regan Robert M Regan Thomas Michael Regan Christian Michael Otto Regenhard Howard Reich Gregg Reidy James Brian Reilly Kevin O Reilly Timothy E Reilly Joseph Reina, Jr Thomas Barnes Reinig Frank Bennett Reisman Joshua Scott Reiss Karen Renda John Armand Reo Richard Cyril Rescorla John Thomas Resta Luis Clodoaldo Revilla Eduvigis Reyes, Jr Bruce Albert Reynolds John Frederick Rhodes Francis Saverio Riccardelli Rudolph N Riccio Ann Marie Riccoboni David H Rice Eileen Mary Rice Kenneth Frederick Rice III Vernon Allan Richard Claude Daniel Richards Gregory David Richards Michael Richards Venesha Orintia Richards James C Riches Alan Jay Richman John M Rigo Theresa Risco Rose Mary Riso Moises N Rivas Joseph Rivelli Carmen Alicia Rivera Isaias Rivera Juan William Rivera Linda Ivelisse Rivera David E Rivers Joseph R Riverso Paul V Rizza John Frank Rizzo Stephen Louis Roach Joseph Roberto Leo Arthur Roberts Michael Roberts Michael Edward Roberts Donald Walter Robertson, Jr Catherina Robinson Jeffery Robinson Michell Lee Jean Robotham Donald A Robson Antonio A Rocha Raymond James Rocha Laura Rockefeller John Rodak Antonio J Rodrigues Anthony Rodriguez Carmen Milagros Rodriguez Gregory Ernesto Rodriguez Marsha A Rodriguez Mayra Valdes Rodriguez Richard Rodriguez David Bartolo Rodriguez-Vargas Matthew Rogan Karlie Barbara Rogers Scott Williams Rohner Keith Roma Joseph M Romagnolo Efrain Romero, Sr Elvin Romero Juan Romero Orozco James A Romito Sean Paul Rooney Eric Thomas Ropiteau Aida Rosario Angela Rosario Wendy Alice Rosario Wakeford Mark Rosen Brooke David Rosenbaum Linda Rosenbaum Sheryl Lynn Rosenbaum Lloyd Daniel Rosenberg Mark Louis Rosenberg Andrew Ira Rosenblum Joshua M Rosenblum Joshua Alan Rosenthal Richard David Rosenthal Daniel Rosetti Norman S Rossinow Nicholas P Rossomando Michael Craig Rothberg Donna Marie Rothenberg Nicholas Rowe Timothy Alan Roy, Sr Paul G Ruback Ronald J Ruben Joanne Rubino David M Ruddle Bart Joseph Ruggiere Susan A Ruggiero Adam Keith Ruhalter Gilbert Ruiz Obdulio Ruiz Diaz Stephen P Russell Steven Harris Russin Michael Thomas Russo, Sr Wayne Alan Russo Edward Ryan John Joseph Ryan, Jr Jonathan Stephan Ryan Matthew Lancelot Ryan Tatiana Ryjova Christina Sunga Ryook Thierry Saada Jason Elazar Sabbag Thomas E Sabella Scott Saber Joseph Francis Sacerdote Neeraha Sadaranghgani Mohammad Ali Sadeque Francis John Sadocha Jude Safi Brock Joel Safronoff Edward Saiya John Patrick Salamone Hernando Salas Juan G Salas Esmerlin Antonio Salcedo John Salvatore Salerno, Jr Richard L Salinardi, Jr Wayne John Saloman Nolbert Salomon Catherine Patricia Salter Frank Salvaterra Paul Richard Salvio Samuel Robert Salvo, Jr Rena Sam-Dinnoo Carlos Alberto Samaniego James Kenneth Samuel, Jr Michael San Phillip Sylvia San Pio Hugo M Sanay Erick Sanchez Jacquelyn Patrice Sanchez Eric M Sand Stacey Leigh Sanders Herman S Sandler James Sands, Jr Ayleen J Santiago Kirsten Santiago Maria Theresa Santillan Susan Gayle Santo Christopher Santora John A Santore Mario L Santoro Rafael Humberto Santos Rufino Conrado Flores Santos Iii Jorge Octavio Santos Anaya Kalyan Sarkar Chapelle R Sarker Paul F Sarle Deepika Kumar Sattaluri Gregory Thomas Saucedo Susan M Sauer Anthony Savas Vladimir Savinkin Jackie Sayegh John Michael Sbarbaro Robert L Scandole, Jr Michelle Scarpitta Dennis Scauso John Albert Schardt John G Scharf Frederick Claude Scheffold, Jr Angela Susan Scheinberg Scott Mitchell Schertzer Sean Schielke Steven Francis Schlag Jon Schlissel Karen Helene Schmidt Ian Schneider Thomas G Schoales Frank G Schott, Jr Gerard Patrick Schrang Jeffrey H Schreier John T Schroeder Susan Lee Schuler Edward William Schunk Mark E Schurmeier Clarin Shellie Schwartz John Burkhart Schwartz Mark Schwartz Adriane Victoria Scibetta Raphael Scorca Randolph Scott Sheila Scott Christopher Jay Scudder Arthur Warren Scullin Michael Herman Seaman Margaret M Seeliger Anthony Segarra Carlos Segarra Jason Sekzer Matthew Carmen Sellitto Howard Selwyn Larry John Senko Arturo Angelo Sereno Frankie Serrano Alena Sesinova Adele Christine Sessa Sita Nermalla Sewnarine Karen Lynn Seymour Davis Sezna Thomas Joseph Sgroi Jayesh S Shah Khalid M Shahid Mohammed Shajahan Gary Shamay Earl Richard Shanahan Neil Shastri Kathryn Anne Shatzoff Barbara A Shaw Jeffrey James Shaw Robert John Shay, Jr Daniel James Shea Joseph Patrick Shea Linda Sheehan Hagay Shefi John Anthony Sherry Atsushi Shiratori Thomas Joseph Shubert Mark Shulman See Wong Shum Allan Abraham Shwartzstein Johanna Sigmund Dianne T Signer Gregory Sikorsky Stephen Gerard Siller David Silver Craig A Silverstein Nasima Hameed Simjee Bruce Edward Simmons Arthur Simon Kenneth Alan Simon Michael J Simon Paul Joseph Simon Marianne Teresa Simone Barry Simowitz Jeff Lyal Simpson Khamladai Singh Kulwant Singh Roshan Ramesh Singh Thomas E Sinton III Peter A Siracuse Muriel Fay Siskopoulos Joseph Michael Sisolak John P Skala Francis Joseph Skidmore, Jr Toyena Skinner Paul A Skrzypek Christopher Paul Slattery Vincent Robert Slavin Robert F Sliwak Paul K Sloan Stanley S Smagala, Jr Wendy L Small Catherine Smith Daniel Laurence Smith George Eric Smith James Gregory Smith Jeffrey R Smith Joyce Patricia Smith Karl T Smith Keisha Smith Kevin Joseph Smith Leon Smith, Jr Moira Ann Smith Rosemary A Smith Bonnie Jeanne Smithwick Rochelle Monique Snell Leonard J Snyder, Jr Astrid Elizabeth Sohan Sushil S Solanki Ruben Solares Naomi Leah Solomon Daniel W Song Michael Charles Sorresse Fabian Soto Timothy Patrick Soulas Gregory Spagnoletti Donald F Spampinato, Jr Thomas Sparacio John Anthony Spataro Robert W Spear, Jr Maynard S Spence, Jr George Edward Spencer III Robert Andrew Spencer Mary Rubina Sperando Tina Spicer Frank Spinelli William E Spitz Joseph Spor, Jr Klaus Johannes Sprockamp Saranya Srinuan Fitzroy St Rose Michael F Stabile Lawrence T Stack Timothy M Stackpole Richard James Stadelberger Eric Stahlman Gregory Stajk Alexandru Liviu Stan Corina Stan Mary Domenica Stanley Anthony Starita Jeffrey Stark Derek James Statkevicus Craig William Staub William V Steckman Eric Thomas Steen William R Steiner Alexander Steinman Andrew Stergiopoulos Andrew Stern Martha Stevens Michael James Stewart Richard H Stewart, Jr Sanford M Stoller Lonny Jay Stone Jimmy Nevill Storey Timothy Stout Thomas Strada James J Straine, Jr Edward W Straub George J Strauch, Jr Edward T Strauss Steven R Strauss Steven F Strobert Walwyn W Stuart, Jr Benjamin Suarez David Scott Suarez Ramon Suarez Yoichi Sugiyama William Christopher Sugra Daniel Suhr David Marc Sullins Christopher P Sullivan Patrick Sullivan Thomas Sullivan Hilario Soriano Sumaya, Jr James Joseph Suozzo Colleen Supinski Robert Sutcliffe Seline Sutter Claudia Suzette Sutton John Francis Swaine Kristine M Swearson Brian Edward Sweeney Kenneth J Swenson Thomas Swift Derek Ogilvie Sword Kevin Thomas Szocik Gina Sztejnberg Norbert P Szurkowski Harry Taback Joann Tabeek Norma C Taddei Michael Taddonio Keiichiro Takahashi Keiji Takahashi Phyllis Gail Talbot Robert Talhami Sean Patrick Tallon Paul Talty Maurita Tam Rachel Tamares Hector Tamayo Michael Andrew Tamuccio Kenichiro Tanaka Rhondelle Cheri Tankard Michael Anthony Tanner Dennis Gerard Taormina, Jr Kenneth Joseph Tarantino Allan Tarasiewicz Ronald Tartaro Darryl Anthony Taylor Donnie Brooks Taylor Lorisa Ceylon Taylor Michael Morgan Taylor Paul A Tegtmeier Yeshauant Tembe Anthony Tempesta Dorothy Pearl Temple Stanley Temple David Tengelin Brian John Terrenzi Lisa M Terry Shell Tester Goumatie T Thackurdeen Sumati Thakur Harshad Sham Thatte Thomas F Theurkauf, Jr Lesley Anne Thomas Brian Thomas Thompson Clive Thompson Glenn Thompson Nigel Bruce Thompson Perry A Thompson Vanavah Alexei Thompson William H Thompson Eric Raymond Thorpe Nichola Angela Thorpe Sal Edward Tieri, Jr John p Tierney Mary Ellen Tiesi William R Tieste Kenneth Francis Tietjen Stephen Edward Tighe Scott Charles Timmes Michael E Tinley Jennifer M Tino Robert Frank Tipaldi John James Tipping II David Tirado Hector Luis Tirado, Jr Michelle Lee Titolo John J Tobin Richard Todisco Vladimir Tomasevic Stephen Kevin Tompsett Thomas Tong Doris Torres Luis Eduardo Torres Amy Elizabeth Toyen Christopher Michael Traina Daniel Patrick Trant Abdoul Karim Traore Glenn J Travers Walter Philip Travers Felicia Y Traylor-Bass Lisa L Trerotola Karamo Trerra Michael Angel Trinidad Francis Joseph Trombino Gregory James Trost William P Tselepis Zhanetta Valentinovna Tsoy Michael Tucker Lance Richard Tumulty Ching Ping Tung Simon James Turner Donald Joseph Tuzio Robert T Twomey Jennifer Tzemis John G Ueltzhoeffer Tyler V Ugolyn Michael A Uliano Jonathan J Uman Anil Shivhari Umarkar Allen V Upton Diane Marie Urban John Damien Vaccacio Bradley Hodges Vadas Renuta Vaidea William Valcarcel Felix Antonio Vale Ivan Vale Benito Valentin Santos Valentin, Jr Carlton Francis Valvo II Erica H Van Acker Kenneth W Van Auken Richard B Van Hine Daniel M Van Laere Edward Raymond Vanacore Jon C Vandevander Barrett Vanvelzer, 4 Edward Vanvelzer Paul Herman Vanvelzer Frederick Thomas Varacchi Gopalakrishnan Varadhan David Vargas Scott C Vasel Azael Ismael Vasquez Arcangel Vazquez Santos Vazquez Peter Anthony Vega Sankara S Velamuri Jorge Velazquez Lawrence G Veling Anthony Mark Ventura David Vera Loretta Ann Vero Christopher James Vialonga Matthew Gilbert Vianna Robert Anthony Vicario Celeste Torres Victoria Joanna Vidal John T Vigiano II Joseph Vincent Vigiano Frank J Vignola, Jr Joseph Barry Vilardo Sergio Villanueva Chantal Vincelli Melissa Vincent Francine Ann Virgilio Lawrence Virgilio Joseph Gerard Visciano Joshua S Vitale Maria Percoco Vola Lynette D Vosges Garo H Voskerijian Alfred Vukosa Gregory Kamal Bruno Wachtler Gabriela Waisman Courtney Wainsworth Walcott Victor Wald Benjamin James Walker Glen Wall Mitchel Scott Wallace Peter Guyder Wallace Robert Francis Wallace Roy Michael Wallace Jeanmarie Wallendorf Matthew Blake Wallens John Wallice, Jr Barbara P Walsh James Henry Walsh Jeffrey P Walz Ching Wang Weibin Wang Michael Warchola Stephen Gordon Ward James Arthur Waring Brian G Warner Derrick Washington Charles Waters James Thomas Waters, Jr Patrick J Waters Kenneth Thomas Watson Michael Henry Waye Todd Christopher Weaver Walter Edward Weaver Nathaniel Webb Dinah Webster Joanne Flora Weil Michael T Weinberg Steven Weinberg Scott Jeffrey Weingard Steven George Weinstein Simon Weiser David M Weiss David Thomas Weiss Vincent Michael Wells Timothy Matthew Welty Christian Hans Rudolf Wemmers Ssu-Hui Wen Oleh D Wengerchuk Peter M West Whitfield West, Jr Meredith Lynn Whalen Eugene Whelan Adam S White Edward James White III James Patrick White John Sylvester White Kenneth Wilburn White, Jr Leonard Anthony White Malissa Y White Wayne White Leanne Marie Whiteside Mark P Whitford Michael T Wholey Mary Catherine Wieman Jeffrey David Wiener Wilham J Wik Alison Marie Wildman Glenn E Wilkenson John C Willett Brian Patrick Williams Crossley Richard Williams, Jr David J Williams Deborah Lynn Williams Kevin Michael Williams Louie Anthony Williams Louis Calvin Williams III John P Williamson Donna Ann Wilson William Wilson David Harold Winton Glenn J Winuk Thomas Francis Wise Alan L Wisniewski Frank Thomas Wisniewski David Wiswall Sigrid Wiswe Michael Wittenstein Christopher W Wodenshek Martin P Wohlforth Katherine Susan Wolf Jennifer Yen Wong Siu Cheung Wong Yin Ping Wong Yuk Ping Wong Brent James Woodall James John Woods Patrick J Woods Richard Herron Woodwell David Terence Wooley John Bentley Works Martin Michael Wortley Rodney James Wotton William Wren John Wayne Wright Neil Robin Wright Sandra Lee Wright Jupiter Yambem Suresh Yanamadala Matthew David Yarnell Myrna Yaskulka Shakila Yasmin Olabisi Shadie Layeni Yee William Yemele Edward P York Kevin Patrick York Raymond R York Suzanne Youmans Barrington Young Jacqueline Young Elkin Yuen Joseph C Zaccoli Adel Agayby Zakhary Arkady Zaltsman Edwin J Zambrana, Jr Robert Alan Zampieri Mark Zangrilli Ira Zaslow Kenneth Albert Zelman Abraham J Zelmanowitz Martin Morales Zempoaltecatl Zhe Zeng Marc Scott Zeplin Jie Yao Justin Zhao Ivelin Ziminski Michael Joseph Zinzi Charles A Zion Julie Lynne Zipper Salvatore Zisa Prokopios Paul Zois Joseph J Zuccala Andrew S Zucker Igor Zukelman List of Victims on American Airlines Flight 11 Anna Allison David Lawrence Angell Lynn Edwards Angell Seima Aoyama Barbara Jean Arestegui Myra Joy Aronson Christine Barbuto Carolyn Beug Kelly Ann Booms Carol Marie Bouchard Robin Lynne Kaplan Neilie Anne Heffernan Casey Jeffrey Dwayne Collman Jeffrey W Coombs Tara Kathleen Creamer Thelma Cuccinello Patrick Currivan Brian Paul Dale David Dimeglio Donald Americo Ditullio Alberto Dominguez Paige Marie Farley-Hackel Alexander Milan Filipov Carol Ann Flyzik Paul J Friedman Karleton DB Fyfe Peter Alan Gay Linda M George Edmund Glazer Lisa Reinhart Gordenstein Andrew Peter Charles Curry Green Peter Paul Hashem Robert Jay Hayes Edward R Hennessy, Jr John A Hofer Cora Hidalgo Holland John Nicholas Humber, Jr Waleed Joseph Iskandar John Charles Jenkins Charles Edward Jones Barbara A Keating David P Kovalcin Judith Camilla Larocque Natalie Janis Lasden Daniel John Lee Daniel M Lewin Sara Elizabeth Low Susan A Mackay Karen Ann Martin Thomas F McGuinness, Jr Christopher D Mello Jeffrey Peter Mladenik Carlos Alberto Montoya Antonio Jesus Montoya Valdes Laura Lee Morabito Mildred Naiman Laurie Ann Neira Renee Lucille Newell Kathleen Ann Nicosia Jacqueline June Norton Robert Grant Norton John Ogonowski Betty Ann Ong Jane M Orth Thomas Nicholas Pecorelli Berinthia B Perkins Sonia M Puopolo David E Retik Jean Destrehan Roger Philip Martin Rosenzweig Richard Barry Ross Jessica Leigh Sachs Rahma Salie Heather Lee Smith Dianne Bullis Snyder Douglas Joel Stone Xavier Suarez Madeline Amy Sweeney Michael Theodoridis James Anthony Trentini Mary Barbara Trentini Pendyala Vamsikrishna Mary Alice Wahlstrom Kenneth Waldie John Joseph Wenckus Candace Lee Williams Christopher Rudolph Zarba, Jr Flights and the Pentagon American Airlines Flight 11 Anna Allison David Lawrence Angell Lynn Edwards Angell Seima Aoyama Barbara Jean Arestegui Myra Joy Aronson Christine Barbuto Carolyn Beug Kelly Ann Booms Carol Marie Bouchard Robin Lynne Kaplan Neilie Anne Heffernan Casey Jeffrey Dwayne Collman Jeffrey W Coombs Tara Kathleen Creamer Thelma Cuccinello Patrick Currivan Brian Paul Dale David Dimeglio Donald Americo Ditullio Alberto Dominguez Paige Marie Farley-Hackel Alexander Milan Filipov Carol Ann Flyzik Paul J Friedman Karleton DB Fyfe Peter Alan Gay Linda M George Edmund Glazer Lisa Reinhart Gordenstein Andrew Peter Charles Curry Green Peter Paul Hashem Robert Jay Hayes Edward R Hennessy, Jr John A Hofer Cora Hidalgo Holland John Nicholas Humber, Jr Waleed Joseph Iskandar John Charles Jenkins Charles Edward Jones Barbara A Keating David P Kovalcin Judith Camilla Larocque Natalie Janis Lasden Daniel John Lee Daniel M Lewin Sara Elizabeth Low Susan A Mackay Karen Ann Martin Thomas F McGuinness, Jr Christopher D Mello Jeffrey Peter Mladenik Carlos Alberto Montoya Antonio Jesus Montoya Valdes Laura Lee Morabito Mildred Naiman Laurie Ann Neira Renee Lucille Newell Kathleen Ann Nicosia Jacqueline June Norton Robert Grant Norton John Ogonowski Betty Ann Ong Jane M Orth Thomas Nicholas Pecorelli Berinthia B Perkins Sonia M Puopolo David E Retik Jean Destrehan Roger Philip Martin Rosenzweig Richard Barry Ross Jessica Leigh Sachs Rahma Salie Heather Lee Smith Dianne Bullis Snyder Douglas Joel Stone Xavier Suarez Madeline Amy Sweeney Michael Theodoridis James Anthony Trentini Mary Barbara Trentini Pendyala Vamsikrishna Mary Alice Wahlstrom Kenneth Waldie John Joseph Wenckus Candace Lee Williams Christopher Rudolph Zarba, Jr United Airlines Flight 175 Alona Abraham Garnet Edward Bailey Mark Lawrence Bavis Graham Andrew Berkeley Touri Bolourchi Klaus Bothe Daniel Raymond Brandhorst David Reed Gamboa Brandhorst John Brett Cahill Christoffer Mikael Carstanjen John J Corcoran III Dorothy Alma de Araujo Ana Gloria Pocasangre Debarrera Robert John Fangman Lisa Anne Frost Ronald Gamboa Lynn Catherine Goodchild Peter M Goodrich Douglas Alan Gowell Francis Edward Grogan Carl Max Hammond, Jr Christine Lee Hanson Peter Burton Hanson Susan Kim Hanson Gerald Francis Hardacre Eric Hartono James Edward Hayden Herbert Wilson Homer Michael Robert Horrocks Robert Adrien Jalbert Amy N Jarret Ralph Kershaw Heinrich Kimmig Amy R King Brian Kinney Kathryn L LaBorie Robert G Leblanc Maclovio Lopez, Jr Marianne Macfarlane Alfred Gilles Marchand Louis Mariani Juliana McCourt Ruth Magdaline McCourt Wolfgang Peter Menzel Shawn M Nassaney Marie Pappalardo Patrick J Quigley IV Frederick Charles Rimmele III James Roux Jesus Sanchez Victor J Saracini Mary Kathleen Shearer Robert M Shearer Jane Louise Simpkin Brian David Sweeney Michael C Tarrou Alicia N Titus Timothy Ray Ward William Michael Weems American Airlines Flight 77 Paul W Ambrose Yeneneh Betru Mary Jane Booth Bernard C Brown, II CAPT Charles F Burlingame III, USNR, Retired Suzanne M Calley William E Caswell David M Charlebois Sarah M Clark Asia S Cottom James D Debeuneure Rodney Dickens Eddie A Dillard LCDR Charles A Droz III, USN, Retired Barbara G Edwards Charles S Falkenberg Dana Falkenberg Zoe Falkenberg J Joseph Ferguson Darlene E Flagg RADM Wilson F Flagg, USNR, Retired 1stLt Richard P Gabriel, USMC, Retired Ian J Gray Stanley R Hall Michele M Heidenberger Bryan C Jack Steven D Jacoby Ann C Judge Chandler R Keller Yvonne E Kennedy Norma Cruz Khan Karen Ann Kincaid Dong Chul Lee Jennifer Lewis Kenneth E Lewis Renee A May Dora Marie Menchaca Christopher C Newton Barbara K Olson Ruben S Ornedo Robert Penninger Robert R Ploger III Zandra F Ploger Lisa J Raines Todd H Reuben John P Sammartino George W Simmons Donald D Simmons Mari-Rae Sopper Robert Speisman Norma Lang Steuerle Hilda E Taylor Leonard E Taylor Sandra D Teague Leslie A Whittington CAPT John D Yamnicky, Sr, USN, Retired Vicki Yancey Shuyin Yang Yuguag Zheng The Pentagon (Not Including Flight 77) Note: USA – United Stated Army; USN – United States Navy SPC Craig S Amundson, USA YN3 Melissa Rose Barnes, USN MSG Max J Beilke, Retired IT2 Kris Romeo Bishundat, USN Carrie R Blagburn COL Canfield D Boone, ARNG Donna M Bowen Allen P Boyle ET3 Christopher L Burford, USN ET3 Daniel M Caballero, USN SFC Jose O Calderon-Olmedo, USA Angelene C Carter Sharon A Carver SFC John J Chada, USA, Retired Rosa Maria Chapa Julian T Cooper LCDR Eric A Cranford, USN Ada M Davis CAPT Gerald F DeConto, USN LTC Jerry D Dickerson, USA IT1 Johnnie Doctor, Jr, USN CAPT Robert E Dolan, Jr, USN CDR William H Donovan, USN CDR Patrick Dunn, USN AG1 Edward T Earhart, USN LCDR Robert R Elseth, USNR SK3 Jamie L Fallon, USN Amelia V Fields Gerald P Fisher AG2 Matthew M Flocco, USN Sandra N Foster CAPT Lawrence D Getzfred, USN Cortez Ghee Brenda C Gibson COL Ronald F Golinski, USA, Retired Diane Hale-McKinzy Carolyn B Halmon Sheila MS Hein ET1 Ronald J Hemenway, USN MAJ Wallace Cole Hogan, Jr, USA SSG Jimmie I Holley, USA, Retired Angela M Houtz Brady Kay Howell Peggie M Hurt LTC Stephen N Hyland, Jr, USA Lt Col Robert J Hymel, USAF, Retired SGM Lacey B Ivory, USA LTC Dennis M Johnson, USA Judith L Jones Brenda Kegler LT Michael S Lamana, USN David W Laychak Samantha L Lightbourn-Allen MAJ Stephen V Long, USA James T Lynch, Jr Terence M Lynch OS2 Nehamon Lyons IV, USN Shelley A Marshall Teresa M Martin Ada L Mason-Acker LTC Dean E Mattson, USA LTG Timothy J Maude, USA Robert J Maxwell Molly L McKenzie Patricia E Mickley MAJ Ronald D Milam, USA Gerard P Moran, Jr Odessa V Morris ET1 Brian A Moss, USN Teddington H Moy LCDR Patrick J Murphy, USNR Khang Ngoc Nguyen DM2 Michael A Noeth, USN Ruben S Ornedo Diana B Padro LT Jonas M Panik, USNR MAJ Clifford L Patterson, Jr, USA LT Darin H Pontell, USNR Scott Powell CAPT Jack D Punches, USN, Retired AW1 Joseph J Pycior, Jr, USN Deborah A Ramsaur Rhonda Sue Rasmussen IT1 Marsha D Ratchford, USN Martha M Reszke Cecelia E (Lawson) Richard Edward V Rowenhorst Judy Rowlett SGM Robert E Russell, USA, Retired CW4 William R Ruth, ARNG Charles E Sabin, Sr Marjorie C Salamone COL David M Scales, USA CDR Robert A Schlegel, USN Janice M Scott LTC Michael L Selves, USA, Retired Marian H Serva CDR Dan F Shanower, USN Antionette M Sherman Diane M Simmons Cheryle D Sincock ITC Gregg H Smallwood, USN LTC Gary F Smith, USA, Retired Patricia J Statz Edna L Stephens SGM Larry L Strickland, USA LTC Kip P Taylor, USA Sandra C Taylor LTC Karl W Teepe, USA, Retired SGT Tamara C Thurman, USA LCDR Otis V Tolbert, USN SSG Willie Q Troy, USA, Retired LCDR Ronald J Vauk, USNR LTC Karen J Wagner, USA Meta L (Fuller) Waller SPC Chin Sun Pak Wells, USA SSG Maudlyn A White, USA Sandra L White Ernest M Willcher LCDR David L Williams, USN MAJ Dwayne Williams, USA RMC Marvin Roger Woods, USN, Retired IT2 Kevin W Yokum, USN ITC Donald M Young, USN Edmond G Young, Jr Lisa L Young United Airlines Flight 93 Christian Adams Lorraine G Bay Todd Beamer Alan Beaven Mark K Bingham Deora Frances Bodley Sandra W Bradshaw Marion Britton Thomas E Burnett Jr William Cashman Georgine Rose Corrigan Patricia Cushing Jason Dahl Joseph Deluca Patrick Driscoll Edward Porter Felt Jane C Folger Colleen Fraser Andrew Garcia Jeremy Glick Lauren Grandcolas Wanda A Green Donald F Greene Linda Gronlund Richard Guadagno Leroy Homer, Jr Toshiya Kuge CeeCee Lyles Hilda Marcin Waleska Martinez Nicole Miller Louis J Nacke, II Donald Arthur Peterson Jean Hoadley Peterson Mark Rothenberg Christine Snyder John Talignani Honor Elizabeth Wainio Deborah Ann Jacobs Welsh Kristin Gould White

September 11, 2001, Interactive Timeline

Detailed Timeline of 9/11/01

5:45 a.m.:

Hijackers go through security at Portland International Jetport in Maine. They take a commuter flight to Boston Logan International Airport, where they board American Airlines Flight 11. In total, 19 hijackers will board four California-bound planes on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

7:59 a.m.:

Los Angeles-bound American Airlines Flight 11 takes off from Boston Logan International Airport. There are 76 passengers, 11 crew members and five hijackers on board.

8:15 a.m.:

United Airlines Flight 175 departs from Boston Logan International Airport, headed for Los Angeles. There are five hijackers, nine crew members and 51 passengers on board.

8:19 a.m.:

Flight 11 flight attendant Betty Ann Ong calls ground personnel for American Airlines via an in-flight phone and reports that the plane has been hijacked.

8:20 a.m.:

American Airlines Flight 77 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport. The Los Angeles-bound plane is carrying 53 passengers, six crew members and five hijackers.

8:21 a.m.:

Flight 11’s transponder, which is used to track a plane’s movement in the air, is turned off by the hijackers. Air traffic control is no longer able to track the plane’s flight path.

8:24 a.m.:

A terrorist unintentionally makes contact with ground control twice while trying to make an announcement to passengers and crew on Flight 11. One of those communications was heard by Flight 175 pilot Victor J. Saracini, who conveys what he learned to the Federal Aviation Administration. Saracini’s own plane is later hijacked.

8:37 a.m.:

Boston’s air traffic control personnel alert the United States Air Force’s Northeast Air Defense Sector, which deploys jets to identify and follow Flight 11.

8:42 a.m.:

United Airlines Flight 93 — carrying 33 passengers, seven crew members, and four hijackers — takes off from Newark Liberty International Airport after a delayed departure. The plane is en route to San Francisco.

8:46 a.m.:

Flight 11 hits the north tower of the World Trade Center between floors 93 and 99. Immediately following the plane’s impact, emergency dispatchers direct FDNY, EMS, and NYPD to the scene. The Port Authority Police Department is also mobilized and evacuation and rescue efforts begin.

8:50 a.m.:

President George W. Bush is informed that a plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center while he visits an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida.

8:52 a.m.:

A Flight 175 attendant, believed to be Robert John Fangman, alerts a United Airlines operator in San Francisco that the plane has been hijacked.

8:55 a.m.:

A Port Authority fire safety worker announces that the World Trade Center’s south tower is secure and there is no need to evacuate.

8:59 a.m.:

Evacuations of the north and south towers are ordered. The entire World Trade Center complex, made up of seven buildings, is ordered to evacuate shortly after.

9:03 a.m.:

Flight 175 crashes into the south tower of the World Trade Center between floors 77 and 85. Many are trapped above the impact zone after the crash destroys two of the building’s three emergency stairwells and severs a majority of the elevator cables.

9:05 a.m.:

Bush, still at the Florida elementary school, is told that a second plane has crashed into the south tower. He then makes a televised statement outside of the school, calling the attacks a “national tragedy.”

9:12 a.m.:

Renee A. May, a flight attendant on Flight 77, calls her mother from the plane and informs her that they’ve been hijacked. May’s mother then calls American Airlines.

9:30-9:36 a.m.:

A Secret Service agent’s report of more hijackings prompts the New York City Office of Emergency Management to evacuate from its headquarters in 7 World Trade Center. Vice President Dick Cheney, meanwhile, is evacuated to the Presidential Emergency Operations Center located below the White House.

9:37 a.m.:

Flight 77 crashes into the Pentagon, killing 125 military and civilian workers on the ground in addition to the 59 victims and five hijackers on the plane.

9:42 a.m.:

All civilian flights across the U.S. are grounded by the FAA.

9:45 a.m.:

The White House and U.S. Capitol building are evacuated.

9:58 a.m.:

Flight 93 passenger Edward P. Felt successfully calls 911 from the bathroom of the plane after the hijackers fly low enough for cellphone service to work. In total, 37 calls were made by passengers from the hijacked plane.

9:59 a.m.:

The south tower of the World Trade Center collapses 56 minutes after being hit by Flight 175. The collapse, which lasted 10 seconds, killed over 800 people and first responders inside the building and the surrounding area. At the same time, the protocol for protecting high-level government officials during a national emergency, called continuity of government procedures, is enacted for the first time in American history.

10:03 a.m.:

Flight 93 crashes into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killing everyone on board. The crash occurred after passengers and crew members stormed the cockpit.

10:15 a.m.:

A section of the Pentagon’s outer ring collapses due to damage from the crash.

10:28 a.m.:

The north tower of the World Trade Center collapses, killing more than 1,600 people.

11:02 a.m.:

Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who had first arrived at the NYPD command post around 9:05 a.m. and was near the south tower when it collapsed, orders the evacuation of lower Manhattan.

12:30 p.m.:

Thirteen first responders and one civilian are rescued from a section of the north tower’s stairwell B, which survived the collapse and protected the people inside. Rescue efforts at the World Trade Center continue throughout the day. Within hours, rescuers and journalists begin referring to the area of the collapsed towers as “Ground Zero.”

5:20 p.m.:

Seven World Trade Center collapses after being engulfed in fire for several hours. There are no casualties since the building had been previously evacuated.

8:30 p.m.:

President Bush addresses the nation, saying that the search for those responsible for the “evil acts,” was already underway and vowing to bring those responsible for the attacks to justice.

10:30 p.m.:

Port Authority Police Officer William Jimeno and PAPD Sgt. John McLoughlin are found alive but injured in the debris. It takes rescuers three hours to free Jimeno and eight hours to reach McLoughlin.

The afternoon of Sept. 12, 2001:

Rescuers pull Genelle Guzman, the 18th and final survivor, from the rubble of the World Trade Center.

September 12th was also a day when the United States exemplified the word UNITED. While no one wants to revisit the horror of September 11th, 2001, and the following days, imagine what we could accomplish as a nation if the unity that we had on that day was still present.