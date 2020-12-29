Red Cross schedule is full; Events coming up for New Year

NEW YORK – The Red Cross’s schedule is full for the remainder of the week, and will have some special events as New Year’s approaches.

There will be a blood drive from the Old Union Hall on Grace Street from noon to 6 tomorrow.

Thursday’s schedule is busy.



There will be a blood drive in honor of Cooper Bush, a boy who died after a difficult battle with acute myeloid leukemia at the age of 4.



That one goes from 9 A-M to 3.There will also be a New Year’s Resolution drive at the Veteran’s Memorial Arena from 11 to 6 P-M.



B-C Account Manager Esperanza Gutierrez says if you have never donated blood, you could make it your New Year’s resolution to do just that.

“There’s always going to be a need for blood, especially around the holidays. A lot of people may put it in the backburner just because of so many things going on with family and buying gifts. We definitely want to make sure it’s on top of people’s minds to give back and definitely make a difference in their community.”

At the New Year’s drive from the arena, blood taken from that will go to testing for antibodies for the coronavirus.



There are only 2 people donating blood as of now for the New Year’s drive, and just 6 for the Connor Bush drive.



To register to give blood, you can visit RedCrossBlood.org.