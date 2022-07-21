HANCOCK, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Environmental Conservation Police responded to a Hancock home at around 3 a.m. on July 6th after the owner reported that there was a large snake in his living room.

The caller woke up in the middle of the night to his dog barking in another room. When he went to investigate, the man found a 3.5 foot timber rattlesnake on the living room floor and called for help.

Environmental Conservation Officer Osborne responded to the home and captured the snake. He released it back into the wild far from any homes.

Timber rattle snakes are venomous and are generally found in small, localized areas. They are not seen very often, but they are native to New York State and are considered a threatened species protected by law.