BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The family of a boy struck and left for dead by a hit-and-run driver is organizing a rally outside the courthouse where the boy’s killer will be sentenced.

14 year-old Brennan Loveless was hit by a pickup truck driven by 35 year-old Bradley Law shortly after 5:30pm on January 1, 2023 while the boy was riding his bike on the shoulder of Route 7 near his home on Belden Manor Road in Sanitaria Springs.

Law fled the scene while Loveless, who was thrown 180 feet down the shoulder, laid on the ground suffering from serious injuries. According to police reports, Law never braked, before or after striking Brennan, and dragged the boy’s bike 560 feet down the road.

Law allegedly staged a bogus accident with a deer the following day in an effort to cover up the damage to his truck. Law was originally charged by Sheriff’s deputies with criminally negligent homicide but a grand jury did not indict him on that charge.

Instead, Law is receiving a sentence of 1⅓ to 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a firearm and attempted leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Loveless’s family decried the plea deal, saying Law should spend more time behind bars for taking the boy’s life. They plan a rally Tuesday morning outside of the Broome County Courthouse on Hawley Street in downtown Binghamton prior to Law’s sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. They say they want to send a message to Judge Carol Cocchiola that Law deserves the maximum penalty allowable under the terms of the agreement.