BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Employees in Broome County’s Department of Social Services held a rally yesterday evening, saying that they are not fairly compensated for the work that they do, which is why staffing is critically low.

DSS employees say that there have been long-standing staffing issues in the department.

They say the amount of vacancies burdens the remaining staff, and the delivery of critical services such as SNAP and Child Protective Services.

Employees are asking for fair wages so that they can better attract and retain workers instead of people leaving for higher paying jobs in other counties or other agencies.

They say Broome County DSS workers are some of the lowest paid in the state.

Marnie Coyle is a supervisor with DSS and says that on any given day, the department can be short 90 to 100 people.

Coyle says, “We need the funds to pay us more in order to keep the experienced staff. We can’t keep losing staff to the state, we can’t keep losing staff to the private sector. We need to save our staff now. Because if we don’t, we’re not going to be able to protect the children of Broome County. And everyone wants to protect the children of Broome County, but we can’t do it at the rate we’re going.”

The Deputy County Executive for Physical Services, Michael Ponticello, says that the local CSEA Union is proposing a new contract that includes a one dollar fifty-five cent increase per hour for all union employees starting January 1st.

Then in 2025, another increase of 50 cents per hour plus 3%.

Ponticello says that later in the month, the legislature will vote on a new retention bonus structure specific to DSS employees.

Ponticello says, “We’re always looking to ensure that we’re supporting the staff we have and continue to do recruitment. The Commissioner of Social Services and our director of personnel have worked really closely on recruiting and bringing in more staff. And they did, they brought in more new staff this year than we had in the previous year. And continuing to work to fill those holes and those gaps.”

He says that if passed, the retention bonus would give an additional $7,500 to DSS employees who have worked for at least 10 years.

The County Legislature will vote on the proposed wage re-opener and contract extension with CSEA tonight.

DSS employees are urging the legislature to vote down the resolution so they aren’t stuck in another contract and can negotiate higher wages and better conditions next year.