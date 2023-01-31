BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local catholic school students raised a flag at Binghamton City Hall this morning to kick-off Catholic Schools Week.

The last Sunday of January marks the beginning of Catholic Schools Week across the United States and runs through February 4th.

Students from Seton Catholic Central and Saint John’s the Evangelist joined Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham for the flag raising ceremony.

Throughout the month of February, the art gallery in city hall will be lined with artwork created by catholic school students in Broome County.

The director of admissions for Catholic Schools of Broome County, John Kiereck says that the recognition is appreciated just as much by the families of catholic school students as it is the schools themselves.

Director of Admission at Catholic Schools of Broome County, John Kiereck says, “It means a lot to our students, to our catholic schools’ family, and to be represented in our community. We are a choice, an educational choice in our community for families that are here. So, we want to make sure that they know that we’re here, we’re available as an educational option.”

This year’s theme for the week is faith, excellence, and service.

There are several events planned for the remainder of the week, including an open house this evening from 6 to 8 at Seton Catholic Central.

Plus, on Friday, there will be a mass with Bishop Douglas Lucia at Seton at 10:30 a.m. followed by a catholic school’s night at the arena for the Binghamton Black Bears game at 7 p.m.