TODAY:

Increasing clouds this morning ahead of some rain showers for this afternoon. Temperatures reach close to average this afternoon. As temperatures drop this evening and early overnight, we see a transition to a rain/snow mix. General snow accumulation will be light with totals a trace to two inches. The two inches would be in higher elevations.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we see that rain/snow mix early. We dry out throughout tonight but stay mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

We are mainly dry on Tuesday with just a stray shower possible. These showers look to be light.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We see broken cloud cover on Wednesday ahead of a cold front late day bringing a rain/snow mix. Snow accumulation looks to stay light once again. Sunshine returns for Thursday. An unsettled weather pattern starts on Friday and continues into the weekend. Temperatures will be mild and we see rain showers moving through.

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, RAIN TO RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. RAIN/SNOW MIX LATE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

