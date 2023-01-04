TODAY:

Foggy and gloomy to start our day. This fog is locally dense and is causing reduced visibility. Gloomy weather holds today as spotty showers start our day and more widespread showers enter the area for this afternoon. These showers continue into the evening and some fog remains possible. Some pockets of moderate to heavy rain cannot be ruled out.

TONIGHT:

A stray shower lingers tonight. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy with some fog. Temperatures remain mild.

TOMORROW:

Clouds hold for Thursday but we generally stay dry. Temperatures remain above average for Thursday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Our next weak disturbance enters the region on Friday with rain and snow showers developing. No real accumulation is expected from those snow showers. Clouds remain stubborn for the weekend with the slight chance for some showers. High temperatures are also on the decline and we get closer to average this weekend. Another disturbance moves through on Monday bringing the chance for showers. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy to start the new week with temperatures close to average.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

