TODAY:

Clouds starting our day ahead of some isolated snow showers this morning. Showers become more scattered this afternoon with rain and snow showers being the case as we warm up.

TONIGHT:

Showers linger tonight and we hold onto the clouds.

TOMORROW:

Stray snow showers on Tuesday and we trend colder.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By Wednesday and Thursday, we are dry and even see some breaks in the clouds. We have more opportunities for sunshine this week than last week. Any breaks in the clouds turns to overcast conditions by Friday as our next weather-maker enters the region bringing snow showers. We are also dealing with colder air. Winds will also be picking up by the end of the week, so dangerous wind chills are possible. We warm up throughout the weekend and see shower chances again on Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 22 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 24 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 7

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 10 LOW: -8

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 15 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

