TODAY:

Passing clouds starting our day and they will continue to increase. We turn mostly cloudy throughout the day. Dry weather holds for our Thursday.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we stay dry and mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at noon on Friday and continues into Saturday morning which is in place for part of our area. This is due to a rain/snow mix moving in during the late morning and early afternoon. The mix will be short-lived as we transition to all snow. It will be the heaviest Friday afternoon and into the early overnight. Snow showers take us into the late overnight hours and into Saturday morning. General snow accumulation will be 3-6 inches. Some localized higher amounts are possible. The totals get lower as you go off to the northeast.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers linger Saturday morning before we dry out throughout the day. We hold onto the clouds on Sunday and our next weather system is quick to move in. Late-day Sunday, mixed showers move in and snow showers take us into Monday and Tuesday. Accumulating snow looks likely again during this time frame. Dry weather returns midweek and we see broken cloud cover.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW MIX LIKELY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE-DAY MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 20

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter